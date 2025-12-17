David Ord on the decision to run Fact To File in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase

JP McManus doesn’t have many itches left to scratch in the National Hunt world.

The sport has never seen an owner of his ilk before – and never will again. But the green and gold silks are yet to be carried to victory in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton.

He’s owned a King George winner – First Gold – but he was bought after the French star landed the 2000 renewal for the Marquise de Moratalla. He went back to the race three times under McManus’ ownership but finished fourth in 2001, third in 2003 and fifth 12 months later.