Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
David Ord

David Ord on the decision to run Fact To File in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase

By David Ord
Sporting Life Plus
Wed December 17, 2025 · 3h ago

Our columnist on the decision to target Fact To File at the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

JP McManus doesn’t have many itches left to scratch in the National Hunt world.

The sport has never seen an owner of his ilk before – and never will again. But the green and gold silks are yet to be carried to victory in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton.

He’s owned a King George winner – First Gold – but he was bought after the French star landed the 2000 renewal for the Marquise de Moratalla. He went back to the race three times under McManus’ ownership but finished fourth in 2001, third in 2003 and fifth 12 months later.

Silver Buck and Jack Of Trumps clash at Kempton
Silver Buck and Jack Of Trumps clash at Kempton
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING