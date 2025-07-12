David Ord looks ahead to the King George and Juddmonte International

On a red-hot morning in the office that I created at the back of my garage during the first Covid lockdown, my mind has wandered.

It’s Super Saturday this afternoon. No time for passengers aboard the ship once that behemoth gets under way. But right now, there’s the chance to enjoy a bit of ‘me time’.

I’m pondering great sporting rematches so head to YouTube to watch grainy coverage of Sebastian Coe v Steve Ovett, Bjorn Borg v John McEnroe. Golden memories of my childhood, no, honestly, they are.

In racing a familiar cast performing a different play on the same stage is what made the Golden Age of Hurdling so special in the late-70s and early-80s, the Kauto Star/Denman Gold Cup era so memorable.

They lifted racing out of our own little bubble and into the general sporting conscience. And this year on the Flat we have a couple of crackerjacks just around the corner.