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David Ord
David Ord on a crackerjack St James's Palace Stakes

David Ord is relishing racing's upcoming rematches at Epsom and Royal Ascot

Sporting Life Plus
Fri May 29, 2026 · 34 min ago

Our columnist is relishing the prospect of some upcoming mouthwatering rematches at Epsom and Royal Ascot.

Maybe it’s the warm temperatures and wall-to-wall sunshine.

Perhaps it’s no longer being in a Bell Tent next to Whitby Abbey and having to do an unconvincing commando roll to have any chance of getting up off a small wooden device – deemed to be a bed by the owners – which looks suspiciously like a piece of apparatus Thomas Cromwell would have cranked up to make people talk.

But isn’t this Flat season bubbling along quite nicely?

And the milling division is looking a belter with the three-year-olds leading the way.

Bow Echo reappeared to win the Betfred 2000 Guineas with a performance rated the best in the race since Frankel by Timeform.

Billy Loughnane celebrates Bow Echo's 2000 Guineas win
Billy Loughnane celebrates Bow Echo's 2000 Guineas win
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