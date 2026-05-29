Maybe it’s the warm temperatures and wall-to-wall sunshine.

Perhaps it’s no longer being in a Bell Tent next to Whitby Abbey and having to do an unconvincing commando roll to have any chance of getting up off a small wooden device – deemed to be a bed by the owners – which looks suspiciously like a piece of apparatus Thomas Cromwell would have cranked up to make people talk.

But isn’t this Flat season bubbling along quite nicely?

And the milling division is looking a belter with the three-year-olds leading the way.

Bow Echo reappeared to win the Betfred 2000 Guineas with a performance rated the best in the race since Frankel by Timeform.