David Ord

David Ord column: On Classic attendances, the two-year-old crop of 2025 and more

By David Ord
Sat September 20, 2025 · 11 min ago

Our man on the 2025 Classic attendances, the two-year-olds of 2025 and other magic numbers.

It’s been quite a week for numbers.

26,148 was the magic one for Doncaster on Saturday meaning the Betfred St Leger was the best-attended Classic of the 2025 Flat season. It was up from 23,569 last year and the best figure since the pre-Covid era.

The racecourse deserves all the plaudits for the way they have connected with the local community and made the four-day festival such a vibrant experience.

What struck me on Leger Day was the sheer number of young racegoers there, brave souls too who stood firm against the driving rain during the Champagne Stakes. Like the captain on the Titanic, they never left their post – or seats. The atmosphere was electric, the reception for Scandinavia as he returned to the winners’ enclosure as loud as any I've heard anywhere on a racecourse this year.

