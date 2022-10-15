Shelir, whose success brings up a century of winners for his trainer this season, had never won off a mark this high but he travelled powerfully amongst horses before clicking into overdrive in the final furlong at Ascot.

The six-year-old provided jockey Jason Watson with his first winner on QIPCO British Champions Day.

Sweet Believer fared best of the William Haggas-trained pair in second, with well-backed stablemate Bashkirova failing to threaten. Tacarib Bay ran a big race in the first-time blinkers to take third, with nine-year-old Safe Voyage fourth.

Watson said: “David O’Meara is an unbelievable trainer. He had five horses in the Balmoral and he said ‘look I couldn’t tell you which one is going to run better, but they all have a squeak.

“We had a citation bridle on this horse for the first time today as he had been over-racing in his last couple of races. David said to ride him cold and for a bit of prize money. Shelir took me into the race really nicely and I was one of the last ones off the bridle.

“I can’t believe how well he picked up. It was a career best performance and an amazing training performance.

“Shelir has been running in big-field handicaps and won a big race at York. He was rated 103 at the back-end of last season. He had been running OK in these sort of races, but today the market didn’t fancy him and David somehow manages to keep these horses in the form that he does. That is 100 winners for the season for him now.”

O’Meara, who took the prize with Lord Glitters in 2017 and Escobar in 2019, said: “I am delighted – there is no other way to feel. I came in here with five chances. Shelir wasn’t the obvious one but we felt he raced too keen on his last visit down here, so we made a big effort to get him switched off and it paid dividends today.

“Escobar ran really well with a load of weight on his back. Orbaan probably wants better ground. Rhoscolyn was a little bit too keen and maybe didn’t quite see out the mile on the soft ground. Blue For You was maybe a touch disappointing, but didn’t have the best trip through the race.”