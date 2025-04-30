David Menuisier sweet on Janey Mackers claims in Pretty Polly Stakes

David Menuisier is hopeful Janey Mackers will live up to her billing as his leading three-year-old filly this season ahead of a Sunday comeback run.
The daughter of New Bay, who won a Doncaster maiden by five and a half lengths on her second start last October, is doubly entered in both the Pretty Polly Stakes and Betfred 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on Sunday. The former of the two targets is being favoured at this stage.
"Janey Mackers is definitely the best (three-year-old filly in the yard) but the rest of them are not very exciting!" the trainer joked on Wednesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast.
"She is the best but we don't know how good she is. She was meant to run at Longchamp in the Prix de la Grotte the other day but she pulled a hamstring a few days before the race so we had to change plans.
"The obvious race coming up is the Pretty Polly really. The ground will be a question mark because when she won it was pretty soft, so that's an unknown, but the filly is well and she should answer a few questions this weekend."
WATCH: Janey Mackers wins on soft ground at Doncaster
Menusier was responsible for last year's unlucky fourth in the 1000 Guineas, Tamfana going on to prove herself a top-class filly with victory in the Sun Chariot Stakes on the Rowley Mile in October, and the trainer was happy with her recent comeback run under a penalty in the bet365 Mile at Sandown.
He said: "I was delighted as we knew she was going to need the race. And also she was carrying the penalty. She came out of the race absolutely bouncing and I'm sure she'll come on for that.
"She'll go for the Lockinge or the d'Ispahan (Longchamp), there's no real decision made and we'll have to also look at the weather and see if that makes a difference at the time."
Menuisier also stated that four-year-old colt Sunway would likely be targeted at the Aston Park Stakes at Newbury following his comeback run when third to Divina Grace at the same venue on April 12.
