David Menuisier sweet on Janey Mackers claims in Pretty Polly Stakes

The daughter of New Bay, who won a Doncaster maiden by five and a half lengths on her second start last October, is doubly entered in both the Pretty Polly Stakes and Betfred 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on Sunday. The former of the two targets is being favoured at this stage.

"Janey Mackers is definitely the best (three-year-old filly in the yard) but the rest of them are not very exciting!" the trainer joked on Wednesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

"She is the best but we don't know how good she is. She was meant to run at Longchamp in the Prix de la Grotte the other day but she pulled a hamstring a few days before the race so we had to change plans.

"The obvious race coming up is the Pretty Polly really. The ground will be a question mark because when she won it was pretty soft, so that's an unknown, but the filly is well and she should answer a few questions this weekend."

WATCH: Janey Mackers wins on soft ground at Doncaster