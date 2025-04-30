Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Trainer David Menuisier
Trainer David Menuisier

David Menuisier sweet on Janey Mackers claims in Pretty Polly Stakes

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed April 30, 2025 · 3h ago

David Menuisier is hopeful Janey Mackers will live up to her billing as his leading three-year-old filly this season ahead of a Sunday comeback run.

The daughter of New Bay, who won a Doncaster maiden by five and a half lengths on her second start last October, is doubly entered in both the Pretty Polly Stakes and Betfred 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on Sunday. The former of the two targets is being favoured at this stage.

"Janey Mackers is definitely the best (three-year-old filly in the yard) but the rest of them are not very exciting!" the trainer joked on Wednesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

"She is the best but we don't know how good she is. She was meant to run at Longchamp in the Prix de la Grotte the other day but she pulled a hamstring a few days before the race so we had to change plans.

"The obvious race coming up is the Pretty Polly really. The ground will be a question mark because when she won it was pretty soft, so that's an unknown, but the filly is well and she should answer a few questions this weekend."

WATCH: Janey Mackers wins on soft ground at Doncaster

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Menusier was responsible for last year's unlucky fourth in the 1000 Guineas, Tamfana going on to prove herself a top-class filly with victory in the Sun Chariot Stakes on the Rowley Mile in October, and the trainer was happy with her recent comeback run under a penalty in the bet365 Mile at Sandown.

He said: "I was delighted as we knew she was going to need the race. And also she was carrying the penalty. She came out of the race absolutely bouncing and I'm sure she'll come on for that.

"She'll go for the Lockinge or the d'Ispahan (Longchamp), there's no real decision made and we'll have to also look at the weather and see if that makes a difference at the time."

Menuisier also stated that four-year-old colt Sunway would likely be targeted at the Aston Park Stakes at Newbury following his comeback run when third to Divina Grace at the same venue on April 12.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING