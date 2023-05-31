David Menuisier will have his first Classic runner when the unexposed Longchamp maiden winner Heartache Tonight bids to break the recent O’Brien and Gosden stranglehold on the Betfred Oaks.

In another first, the filly, who is a half-sister to Menuisier's QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares winner Wonderful Tonight, will be ridden by top Italian rider Cristian Demuro, who has yet to ride at Epsom. Friday’s Classic, which is part of the QIPCO British Champions Series, has gone to either Aidan O’Brien or John Gosden every year since 2014, and last year’s winner Tuesday was O’Brien’s tenth in the race since 1998. Underlining the grip the two stables have on the race, Tuesday held on by just a short head from the Gosden filly Emily Upjohn, with Nashwa, also from the Gosden stable at which son Thady now shares the licence, in third. The betting for this year’s race points to a similar scenario, with O’Brien’s 22-length Cheshire Oaks winner Savethelastdance a hot favourite ahead of the Gosdens’ impressive Musidora winner Soul Sister and her stable-mate the Pretty Polly winner Running Lion. Menuisier does not underestimate the task faced by Heartache Tonight, but he believes she is ahead of Wonderful Tonight at a similar stage, and he has little doubt that she will handle the occasion and also improve for the step up in distance.

He said: “They are similar in a lot of ways, but Heartache Tonight is a lot easier to handle as you can do whatever you like with her. She would walk through a brick wall without blinking if you asked her, and I think that’s a really good trait going to Epsom. I’d be amazed if she was phased by the occasion. “At this stage Wonderful Tonight would never have been able to run fourth in a ten-furlong Group 1, as Heartache Tonight did in the Prix Saint-Alary last time. This filly has much more speed than Wonderful Tonight, but she ran like a proper mile-and-four filly in the Saint-Alary, where she was coming back at the finish, so I’m sure she will improve for the step up in trip in the Oaks." Menuisier trains Heartache Tonight for her half-sister’s owner Chris Wright and Andy MacDonald, who is also in the music industry. He had to think for a moment or two when asked about his own Classic experience, but confirmed Heartache Tonight would be his first runner. He said: “I would have had one in the Derby last year but he chipped his fetlock the week before, and I might have had a runner in the St Leger but the owner took the horse away too soon!" Demuro has won multiple Classics in France as well as an Arc with his Prix Du Jockey Club winner Sottsass, but he is seldom seen in Britain. Menuisier is not too worried about his lack of Epsom experience, as he believes it matters much less so long as Heartache Tonight is travelling. However, a first taste of Tattenham Corner on Land Lover in the opening Woodcote Stakes will be no bad thing.

Savethelastdance in splendid isolation at Epsom

Aidan O’Brien is invariably strongly represented in the Oaks, and Savethelastdance looks a worthy favourite after beating a much shorter-priced stable-mate in a decent maiden at Leopardstown before running away with the Cheshire Oaks, a race most recently used as a springboard to Epsom success by Light Shift in 2007 and Enable in 2017. Savethelastdance won with ridiculous ease, and while the opposition was by no means strong and the margin of her superiority was almost certainly exaggerated by testing conditions, her dam’s American pedigree suggests she ought to be every bit as effective on better ground at Epsom. The stable will also be represented by Lingfield Oaks Trial runner-up Be Happy and rank outsider Red Riding Hood. Two of John Gosden’s three Oaks winners were already winners over close to the Oaks trip, but both Frankie Dettori’s mount Soul Sister, who put a poor reappearance on heavy ground behind her with a spectacular success at York, and Oisin Murphy’s ride Running Lion have their stamina to prove. Gosden said at a gallops morning last week: “The fillies won their trials with authority - a Listed and a Group 3 - and they very much belong in the race. Both fillies have a lot of speed, and stamina wise you never really know till you go the mile and a half. “They are both really bred to be mile-and-a-quarter fillies and the last bit you just don't know, but you can’t practise it at home.” Dettori, also at the gallops morning, said: “John kept on believing in Soul Sister. When she ran at Newbury the ground was heavy and John’s horses weren’t running well at the time, but she took me by surprise at York. She travelled, she quickened twice, and she clocked a very good time. I was impressed. She has to go an extra two furlongs but all the signs are good.”