David Menuisier has sights set on Leger glory with Sunway

The Galiway three-year-old, who is a full-brother to 2021 Champion Stakes hero Sealiway, ended his juvenile career with success at the top level when taking the Criterium International at Saint-Cloud.

Earlier this season he returned to the same track to finish second in the Group Three Prix Greffulhe, where he missed out by just a neck, and in June a trip to Ireland paid off when he was beaten less than a length after a brilliant run in the Irish Derby.

That run pointed to the presence of plenty of stamina and with that in mind the colt made his next appearance in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes over the same mile-and-a-half trip.

Under James Doyle Sunway lost his footing when turning into the home straight at Ascot, but to his credit he put his head down and rallied to the line to make up some of the ground he had lost in a fourth-placed finish.

Menuisier was pleased with the colt’s efforts under the circumstances and now intends to head to the world’s oldest Classic over a mile and three-quarters at Doncaster on September 14, for which he is a best-priced 8/1.