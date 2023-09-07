The New Bay colt was fifth when only beaten a length and a half on debut at Sandown in July, a competitive race that was won by Sir Michael Stoute’s Starlore.

He then headed to Ffos Las and was a taking winner, coming home four and half lengths to the good with a subsequent scorer behind him in Ralph Beckett’s Going The Distance.

Those efforts prompted a step up to Group Three level on his return to Sandown, where he encountered Starlore for a second time alongside Charlie Appleby’s Aablan.

Devil’s Point, a 4/1 shot, rocked backwards as the stalls opened and was left with ground to cover at the rear of the field, but once finding room in the final furlong he began to pick off his rivals and was a fast-finishing third after a less than ideal passage through the race.

Menuisier was pleased with the run and believes the chestnut will take a step forward from it, meaning none of his autumn entries in either France or England are ruled out – with the Champagne Stakes, the Royal Lodge, the Dewhurst and the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere all possibles.

The trainer said of Sandown: “It was a promising run. There wasn’t much pace in the race, unfortunately he couldn’t really make his own luck. He was stuck on the rail there so he had to suffer the slow pace from the others.

“He ran a stormer, I wouldn’t swap him for anything else in the race. He will definitely come on for the race and the experience.”

Of the next step for Devil’s Point he added: “I don’t know at the moment, he only ran a few days ago and all of the options are open, really, and there will be some options in France also.

“He will also improve for a step up in trip too, he should stay a mile any day of the week. He’s an exciting prospect for the future.”