Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
David Egan celebrates
David Egan celebrates

David Egan shines on Mr Professor in winning the Lincoln for Amo Racing

By Mike Vince
09:22 · SUN March 24, 2024

Mike Vince reflects on the day-one action from Doncaster where David Egan made a fine start on home soil for the Amo Racing operation.

So now we know, David Egan really does have the 'Amo' to be a major player in the 2024 Flat season - possibly on both sides of the Irish Sea.

It's amazing to think the 24-year-old, son of a Group 1-winning jockey and and Irish Grand National-winning trainer, was Champion Apprentice as far back as 2017, but that spell with Prince Faisal has given him a maturity to go with it.

And he ends the first week of the new season with victory in Ireland’s opening two-year-old race with Arizona Blaze at the Curragh on Monday and the William Hill Lincoln at a soft Doncaster on Mr Professor at 33/1. That followed on from Lincoln winners at 28/1 and 18/1 so it was again a bookie’s bonanza, and with the next two placed horses returned at 16s, 22s and 28s, may I be the first to wish happy retirement to anyone who scooped the tricast.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

More seriously, a penny for the thoughts of David Menuisier, who 12 months ago celebrated success with Migration. This time his eight-year-old, humping top weight, simply downed tools to the complete despair of jockey Paddy Bradley, who had even safeguarded his claim to ride in the race. The horse's 'no way' moment came as the stalls opened and there was nothing the jockey could do about it.

Egan may be new to the Amo Racing role but he had done his homework to realise Mr Professor was better over further and, on a day when stamina was the key, was always handy enough to go and win from stall two.

It's surely only a case of when Egan becomes champion jockey, but it will be a surprise if William Buick decides this is the year to abdicate, though he like the rest of us will have noticed another name on the winners' list.

It’s welcome back to Silvestre de Sousa, who won the opener for Roger Varian on favourite Charyn - and looking and talking a hungry game.

The Flat is back, but absurdly after day two at Doncaster on Sunday we have to wait for the £100,000 Queens' Cup at Musselburgh next Saturday to do this turf stuff again.

The campaign is starting almost as slowly as Migration.

https://amzn.to/3TDs0M2

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo