David Egan shines on Mr Professor in winning the Lincoln for Amo Racing

Mike Vince reflects on the day-one action from Doncaster where David Egan made a fine start on home soil for the Amo Racing operation.

So now we know, David Egan really does have the 'Amo' to be a major player in the 2024 Flat season - possibly on both sides of the Irish Sea. It's amazing to think the 24-year-old, son of a Group 1-winning jockey and and Irish Grand National-winning trainer, was Champion Apprentice as far back as 2017, but that spell with Prince Faisal has given him a maturity to go with it. And he ends the first week of the new season with victory in Ireland’s opening two-year-old race with Arizona Blaze at the Curragh on Monday and the William Hill Lincoln at a soft Doncaster on Mr Professor at 33/1. That followed on from Lincoln winners at 28/1 and 18/1 so it was again a bookie’s bonanza, and with the next two placed horses returned at 16s, 22s and 28s, may I be the first to wish happy retirement to anyone who scooped the tricast.

