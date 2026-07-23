David Egan refuses to comment on speculation over future with Amo Racing

He became the operation’s third number one jockey when replacing Kevin Stott in December 2023 when Stott’s one-year deal wasn’t renewed.

Egan’s contract was twice extended, at the start 2025 through to the end of 2026, and then again in October of 2025 on a contract which runs through to the end of the 2028 campaign.

Egan rode for the owners at Newbury on Saturday and Windsor on Monday but wasn’t in action in Ireland over the weekend where Rossa Ryan, Amo’s first-ever retained rider, partnered Shi Yang and Power Blue to victory at the Curragh on Sunday.

The latter registered a notable success in the Group Two Glenroyal Hotel And Shoda Cafe Minstrel Stakes.