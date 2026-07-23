David Egan refuses to comment on speculation over future with Amo Racing

David Egan refused to comment on his future with Amo Racing when interviewed by Racing TV on Wednesday evening.
He became the operation’s third number one jockey when replacing Kevin Stott in December 2023 when Stott’s one-year deal wasn’t renewed.
Egan’s contract was twice extended, at the start 2025 through to the end of 2026, and then again in October of 2025 on a contract which runs through to the end of the 2028 campaign.
Egan rode for the owners at Newbury on Saturday and Windsor on Monday but wasn’t in action in Ireland over the weekend where Rossa Ryan, Amo’s first-ever retained rider, partnered Shi Yang and Power Blue to victory at the Curragh on Sunday.
The latter registered a notable success in the Group Two Glenroyal Hotel And Shoda Cafe Minstrel Stakes.
Rumours began circling on Tuesday morning that their partnership was at an end, firstly on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast. The Daily Mail ran an article later in the evening saying the jockey had resigned from the post.
Egan won in the Amo silks at Nottingham that afternoon aboard Glamorize and on Wednesday the Racing Post said he would continue to ride for the organisation but that they would adopt a best-available policy for the big races.
The jockey didn’t confirm or deny either story after winning on Liveinthelight for Ollie Sangster – telling Jess Stafford: “There’s been no quotes from anyone, that’s all I’d like to say. No comment from me. I’ve got no comment on the situation. I’m declared to ride a horse on Friday for Amo, plan to ride for him on Saturday, even into next week. So, no comment from me.”
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.al
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.