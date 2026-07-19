Curragh Sunday reports and reaction: Power Blue back in the groove for Amo Racing

A round-up of the pick of the rest of the action from the Curragh on Sunday featuring the Group 2 Minstrel Stakes.

Amo at the double The Robson Aguiar-trained Power Blue claimed his first victory of the current season in the Group 2 Glenroyal Hotel And Shoda Cafe Minstrel Stakes over seven furlongs. The three-year-old son of Space Blues was a winner at the highest level on his final juvenile start last August but had been set several stiff tasks in 2026, including the Betfred 2000 Guineas, the Irish version of the Classic and the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot. Eased in grade as well as trip, the 11/10 favourite was able to track the pace set by front-running Audience and jockey Rossa Ryan timed his run to perfection, getting to the front before holding on with something to spare from the admirable grey Big Gossey who came from the back of the field to grab the runner-up spot. The sponsors cut the winner to 16/1 (from 66s) for the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes at next month's Ebor Festival.

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"We went a good, solid gallop from the get-go. I knew that if I could get to Audience I'd get the better of him, but I never really travelled that much early. Ryan (Moore, aboard Dorset) just came up behind me there at the four-pole and it just lit him up a small bit and he then came forward. "He makes tough work of it but back to seven suits him as they don't steady on like they might do over a mile. He just stayed rolling. "It's a big help he's got plenty of gate speed so you can be pretty positive. After that, early on the horse behind him just drive him forward and once that happens he's away. "I'd imagine they'll aim for that, the Group 1 City Of York, and he should put up a good show there. If they go a gallop like today he'll be bang there with a chance. "He would be one of those horses that could probably come back to six (furlongs) at Ascot at the end of the year on Champions Day on slow ground, because he's tough and hardy. But I think we went a proper solid gallop there today and I think seven around York would be ideal." Shi Yang was a surprise winner for the same connections in the 1xBet.ie Supporting Irish Sport Irish EBF Fillies Maiden. Aguiar's filly was having her third start and Ryan set the fractions out in front in the seven-furlong event and, after quickening at the two-furlong marker, the daughter of Blackbeard had enough in the tank to hold off Admired Beauty (14/1) and Alpine Wedding (4/1) who filled the places respectively.

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O'Brien keeps the ball rolling The opening 1xBet.ie Proud Partners Of Irish Sport Irish European Breeders Fund Maiden went to Ger Lyons’ La Tache (10/1) under Colin Keane, while Joseph O’Brien and Dylan Brown McMonagle combined to land the Cavalor Equine Nutrition Irish European Breeders Fund Fillies Maiden with 7/2 shot Star Performer. Sea The Stars filly Star Performer was making her racecourse debut and did it well, scoring by two lengths from 50/1 outsider Sunatia. The successful jockey told Racing TV: “She was showing us plenty at home and she’s a nice filly. The key with her today was to get her to switch off and get her to do it right; ride her to run well. “Everything went smoothly, we went a nice even gallop and she relaxed good. I got a nice split up between them and she quickened up well. She’ll have learnt plenty and I think she’s nice. “When she got there she was probably just doing enough but she’s open to more improvement going up in trip and she’s a nice filly to look forward to. She’ll have no problem going a mile and a quarter.”