David Egan on York Ebor Festival rides including Arizona Blaze

With a Juddmonte International victory already on the CV, jockey David Egan knows what it feels like to taste Group One glory at the Sky Bet Ebor meeting at York.

But four years on from that memorable moment aboard Mishriff, the 26-year-old appears to hold outstanding claims celebrating further Group One glory on the Knavesmire, this time aboard smart sprinter Arizona Blaze in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes. Since making a winning debut at the Curragh on the opening day of the flat season last year the son of Sergei Prokofiev has established himself as one of the smartest speedsters around with a string of consistent efforts. After signing off last season with a narrow defeat when finishing second in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Del Mar, the Adrian Murray-trained colt made a winning start to his three-year-old campaign at Dundalk in March. That win was then backed up two starts later, with the second Group Three of his career in the Prix Sigy at Chantilly, before finishing second on his penultimate outing on his return to the top table in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot. And having seen off his elders last time out in the Group Two Barberstown Castle Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh, Egan feels there is no horse more deserving of a Group One success than the Amo Racing Limited & Gisellle De Aguiar-owned sprinter. Egan said: "He was really busy at two and he has been really busy this year. He was narrowly defeated in a Group One at Royal Ascot then he backed that up by winning the Group Two in Ireland last time. “It was a good performance beating the older horses last time. Every Group One win is a statement and if any horse deserves it then it is Arizona Blaze. I’d say since he ran such a big race at Ascot this has been on the agenda and the Sapphire was a stepping-stone towards it. "He was narrowly beaten in the Harry’s Half Million sales race last year at the meeting over six furlongs so hopefully he can go one better back in a Group One. “Adrian Murray knows how to get them ready for the big days. He is a real target trainer and when they are running in these Group Ones that is when they are on their A-game.”

Although Arizona Blaze has been campaigned over the minimum trip in his two most recent starts Egan believes that his proven ability to win over further will stand him in good stead here against those who are out-and-out five furlong specialists. Egan added: “He is a real marker for the team and I do think he has improved as a three-year-old. He is a big individual with both power and speed. He has probably got faster hence why he has been dropped back to five furlongs last time out and here. “He would stay six furlongs, but he has the speed for five. I think when you have that versatility it is a real asset compared to when you are labelled a five furlong horse. “This is a speed test, but you need stamina in that last furlong and we have got that on our side thank God.” And as for dangers Egan is clear in his mind that Lady Iman, winner of the Group Three HKJC World Pool Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood last time out, is the horse he expects to provide him with the biggest challenge. He added: “I do think the danger in the race looks like the two-year-old of Mr Lyons. She has Joe Fanning aboard, who knows York well, and we have got to give her a lot of weight, but he can carry it. “Arizona Blaze though is a horse that has got good gate speed and can sustain it for a long time. Rather than actually accelerating he can sustain top speed for a lot longer than a lot of other horses which is in his favour.” Plans for The Man and co While Egan is the retained rider to Amo Racing he has enjoyed big race success for fellow owner Phil Cunningham, and trainer Richard Spencer, aboard Two Tribes this season in the Moet & Chandon International Handicap at Ascot and Coral Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood. And he will team up with the pair again to partner The Man, who will bid to follow up his success at the track in May in the Hong Kong Jockey Club World Pool Handicap over an extended five furlongs in the opening race of the four-day meeting on Wednesday. He added: “I won on The Man earlier in the season at York. He was an intended runner at Goodwood, and he was fancied there, but the ground went against him. The team decided to keep their powder dry so hopefully they can reap the rewards here. “He is a fast horse that has probably matured a lot over the winter and improved. "It was the first time I sat on him last time out, but he felt like a lovely horse. Phil Cunningham (owner) and Richard Spencer have had two great wins with Two Tribes this season in the International at Ascot and the Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood. “They are great people, who are very passionate about it, so it would be great to get another nice win for them.”