David Egan extends Amo Racing deal through to 2028

David Egan has signed a new contract as retained rider for Amo Racing through to the end of 2028.
The jockey only penned a new deal to the end of 2026 in June but has now extended it further after a good season which has included Group One victories on Arizona Blaze and Power Blue.
Egan said: “I’m incredibly proud to extend my contract with Amo Racing. There’s a long-term vision to build something special and sustainable, and I’m honoured to play my part in the journey. We’ve got a great team of people behind the scenes and a strong string of horses, so there’s a real sense of excitement about what’s to come.”
Kia Joorabchian added: “Since David joined Amo Racing at the start of 2024, he has become a key team member. His understanding, dedication and professionalism have been invaluable to our progress, and that momentum is something we’re determined to continue.
“David is among the very best in the saddle, but it’s his attitude, work ethic, and the way he represents the team that truly sets him apart.
“Extending this partnership reflects our shared vision and belief in what we’re building together. With a strong team developing around him, we’re confident and excited about what lies ahead.”
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.