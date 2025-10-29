David Egan extends Amo Racing deal through to 2028

David Egan has signed a new contract as retained rider for Amo Racing through to the end of 2028.

The jockey only penned a new deal to the end of 2026 in June but has now extended it further after a good season which has included Group One victories on Arizona Blaze and Power Blue. Egan said: “I’m incredibly proud to extend my contract with Amo Racing. There’s a long-term vision to build something special and sustainable, and I’m honoured to play my part in the journey. We’ve got a great team of people behind the scenes and a strong string of horses, so there’s a real sense of excitement about what’s to come.”