Timeform's David Cleary shares his thoughts on the recent action at Newbury, Sandown and Cheltenham.

GET OUT OF MY WAY, 2m 4yo+ maiden hurdle, Cheltenham, 15/11/26 The maiden hurdle that opened the final day of the Cheltenham November meeting has proven an interesting pointer to the future since it was introduced to the fixture in 2023, each of the three winners going on to show themselves at least useful. This season's victor Get Out Of My Way could well prove of a similar standard. Get Out Of My Way had already shown an aptitude for hurdling in finishing second at Perth on his debut at the discipline. That race had been boosted earlier in the week after the fourth won at Punchestown, and Get Out Of My Way franked it further. It's true that his task was eased when Lion Rose Sivola fell at the last when still involved, but it seems highly likely that Get Out Of My Way would have won anyway. Get Out Of My Way has the looks and pedigree to think he can make the grade over jumps. He's a well-made sort, the pick of the field on Sunday. His dam's previous three runners have all been successful over hurdles, two of them, both by Get Out Of My Way's sire Getaway, showing useful form. Get Out Of My Way appeals as the sort to make a quick transition to graded company.

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HILLBERRY HILL, 2m5f 3yo+ intermediate handicap hurdle, Cheltenham, 14/11/26 Non runners due to the ground were the order of the day on the first two days of the Cheltenham November meeting, with no race depleted more by withdrawals than the intermediate handicap hurdle in which no fewer than seven of the original field of 13 failed to take part, six taken out due to the ground. This rendered the race less competitive than it might have been, though the four that were involved in the finish all came into the race with a positive profile, which gives reason to take an upbeat view. The runner-up Hillberry Hill in particular looks one to take out of the race. He was easily the least exposed of those left, having had just three well-spaced runs over hurdles last season. He had improved leaps and bounds with each outing, winning at Thurles for Mags Mullins on his second outing, then making a winning debut for the Bailey/Nicholls team under a penalty at Southwell in March. The one runner at Cheltenham without a recent outing, Hillberry Hill was just caught out by that, unable to hold on after kicking for home into the straight. This was a run full of promise and he looks sure to build on it, whether he remains in handicap hurdles or switches to fences. The rangy Hillberry Hill certainly has the physique for the latter discipline, though another season over hurdles might be the better option, particularly with long distances still to try.

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KAYLAN, 2m 4yo+ maiden hurdle, Sandown, 08/11/26 All things considered, Kaylan's hurdling debut was an encouraging one, even though he could finish no better than fourth of the seven runners behind Cowboy Casanova. It was his first outing in over two years and only the second of his career, the first a bumper at Warwick which he won after quickening to the front in the latter stages. Kaylan had travelled smoothly through the race at Warwick, and he again impressed with how he went for much of the way at Sandown, brought into the race gradually early in the straight. He was unable to quicken when shaken up two out and then faded from the last as the lack of an outing told. While he made need a little time to get over those exertions, Kaylan ought to improve enough to win an ordinary novice or maiden at least. He's got plenty about him physically – he's a tall gelding – and while his German pedigree is more Flat than jumps, it's a stout one and his dam is a half-sister to a winner over jumps in Italy and Germany.

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MANU DU NOYER, 2m 4yo/5yo bumper, Newbury, 05/11/26 Dan Skelton had a runner in each division of the bumper, two races in which the only experience any of the runners had had came in the pointing field. Newgrove, who had been an easy winner of his only start in points in the spring, was a warm order in the second division, sent off at 11/8. Skelton's runner in the first division, Manu du Noyer, had no such prior experience and a 9/1-chance. It seems clear which of the two would have been the first string in the same race and it's true that Newgrove, in finishing runner-up in his race, ran to a fair bit higher level than Manu du Noyer, did in taking fourth behind the impressive Wordfromhome. However, in the longer term Manu du Noyer could prove every bit as worth following as Newgrove. In a decent-looking field, the well-made Manu du Noyer was about the pick in terms of physique, though he looked to be carrying condition, suggesting he'd be fitter for the run. He was given a considerate introduction and made steady progress from off the pace in the straight without posing a threat. Manu du Noyer will improve, perhaps significantly so, but even if he doesn't progress to win a bumper, he has potential to make an impact over hurdles later on.

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PERCY DE COURCY, 2m5f 4yo+ novice hurdle, Newbury, 05/11/26 A mistake proved costly for supporters of the favourite Percy de Courcy in the longer-distance novice hurdle on Newbury's opening card of the season. He had moved smoothly into contention leaving the back straight and was poised just behind the leader when a scrappy jump at the second last looked to knock the stuffing out of him. Percy de Courcy, who traded at 1.58 in running on Betfair, eventually finished fourth, beaten a shade over 15 lengths. It's easy to see him leaving the bare form well behind with a run under his belt. That would be grounds enough for including him in this column, though his physique seals the deal – Percy de Courcy is a strapping sort, strong and rangy, a future chaser if ever there was one. He's already won a point in Britain, successful from two other finishers in a two-and-a-half mile maiden at the start of the year. In truth, his pedigree is a bit so-so, but the positives on paper outweigh that minor concern – expect Percy de Courcy to win a race before long.

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PRESLEY, 2m 4yo+ maiden hurdle, Newbury, 05/11/26 There was plenty to like about Presley's winning performance on his hurdling debut, and he has the physique and pedigree to support the view that he'll make up into an above-average novice, well up to making his mark at pattern level. In a steadily-run affair, Presley took a keen hold and wasn't fluent at times. When he was first shaken up, after two out, he ran green, but he picked up well on the run-in to win going away by 2¼ lengths. Presley had got some strong form in bumpers last season, placed at Chepstow and Warwick, without managing to win. He's quite an imposing type, tall with a future over fences, and it easy to see why he would have made €185,000 as a store in 2024. His performance at Newbury built on the potential of his bumper runs, worth noting that the closing sectionals encourage a punchy view of the form. Presley has got the pedigree to encourage big dreams as well. He's a son of the Derby winner Harzand, out of a mare that has produced five winners from seven previous foals to race over jumps, the best of them, Arizona Cardinal and Destroytheevidence, both useful hurdler/chasers at up to three miles. Presley is out of a half-sister to Long Run. As that pedigree suggests, he's sure to stay a fair bit further than two miles in time, but it may be that a graded race at the minimum trip will be next on the agenda.

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ROYAL RESPONSE, 2m 4yo+ fillies and mares novice hurdle, Newbury, 05/11/26 Newbury's decision to run an all-hurdles card on the Flat track for their opening fixture of the jumps season paid dividends in terms of numbers of runners and the depth of some of the races, with connections delighted to find a track offering ground on the soft side of good. The mares novice was no exception, with two useful bumper performers at the head of the market, with Royal Response, an expensive purchase from the pointing field, third in. It was Royal Response who came out on top. She knew her job pretty well, making her hurdling debut with two runs in points under her belt. She travelled smoothly and having been pushed along after a slight mistake three out, she led soon after the last and drew clear, kept up to her work, to finish 5½ lengths to the good. Royal Response is a lengthy filly with the scope to develop for a while yet. Her pedigree suggests she will stay at least two and a half miles, though for the time being she'll have no problem continuing to be effective at two miles – the listed mares novice at the next Newbury meeting looks an obvious option. Another point worth noting from her pedigree is that her dam was a better chaser than hurdler, by 11 lb on Timeform ratings. Royal Response is a filly with a long-term future who is well up to winning again in the present.

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WHITE NOISE, 2 ½ m 3yo+ fillies and mares handicap hurdle, Sandown, 08/11/26 The Dawn Run winner White Noise might have been a beaten favourite on her return to action, but there was plenty of encouragement to be taken from her performance in finishing fourth at Sandown, conceding 15 lb or more to each of her rivals in a mares handicap with no upper rating limit. Close up all the way, she couldn't quicken two out in a race that developed in the straight, fading out of a place on the run-in. It's possible White Noise might have needed the run slightly more than the market indicated. It's also the case that she has yet to prove fully effective at around two and a half miles, though it seems very unlikely, given she is by the St Leger winner Kingston Hill out of an unraced Yeats mare, that she is a non-stayer. The slightly negative third possibility is that she had a breathing operation after her final start last season and that may have been a factor. For now, the first option seems the most persuasive. White Noise had a really positive profile as a novice, though her win in the Dawn Run on the New course at Cheltenham was a standout – the way she finished the race up the hill after being close to the pace all the way in a well-run contest hardly suggested a shortage of stamina. It will be interesting to see where she goes next. She had an entry in the Greatwood, before the Sandown race was added to the programme, so good handicaps might be the aim. But she's a well-made mare and a switch to fences would be equally appealing.