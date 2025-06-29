Daryz retains unbeaten record at Saint-Cloud

Daryz (10/11 favourite) made it four wins in as many starts when beating Bay City Roller in the Prix Eugene Adam at Saint-Cloud.

Trained by Francis-Henri Graffard and ridden by Mikael Barzalona, Daryz only made his debut in April over 10 furlongs [2000 metres] at Paris-Longchamp. His next two starts - in a conditions race and then at listed level - came over the same course and distance and saw the three-year-old Sea The Stars colt take each challenge in his stride. Stepped up to Group 2 level, Daryz was settled in midfield as Scorthy Champ (trained by Joseph O'Brien) and Bay City Roller (George Scott) controlled the tempo. That pair turned on the gas passing the 400m [two furlong] mark with Bay City Roller soon going on but in his slipstream Barzalona was just starting to get serious and Daryz soon hit his stride and the front, winning more comfortably than a distance of three parts of a length suggests.

