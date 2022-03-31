Daryl Jacob is wrestling with a Grand National decision in this week’s blog, while he gives us the lowdown on his Scottish National ride.

Big decision: Good Boy Bobby or Kildisart? We’ve potentially four horses in the 'double green' set to run in the £1million Randox Grand National at Aintree on Saturday week; Good Boy Bobby, Kildisart, Caribean Boy and Class Conti, and it’s getting to the stage where I’m going to have to make a decision. I’m just driving down the M6 back from Warwick after riding Juniper to victory for Harry Whittington on Thursday and I’m weighing up the pros and cons now. I have at least decided it’s between two, Good Boy Bobby or Kildisart, but both have alluring claims in different ways. I schooled Kildisart the other day and he’s moving really well. He jumped nicely and I’ve always thought that he’d be a National horse some day, whether he’s good enough to win one is different, but he’s that type of horse. If I’m being totally honest I forgot about him a bit during his injury lay-off. I have to say Ben Pauling has done a remarkable job to get him back, he had a bad injury to his back leg, and his comeback run over 2m4f at Newbury on March 5 after 426 days off was encouraging.

Kildisart is going well at home ahead of the National

I’m not worried about the bounce factor with him as he always needs his first run and he’s had plenty of time to get ready for the National. He’s well handicapped on his best form – even if that was a couple of years ago – and I’ve noticed the nibbles of support for him into 33/1. But then again Nigel Twiston-Davies’ Good Boy Bobby has been my National number one for a few months now. He’s out to 50/1 in a place, so is going the other way in the market, but I schooled him on Thursday morning and he is mad, fighting like he’s ready for it, so he felt really well too. My one worry with him is he can be keen. The speed they go in the National, that might not be a problem, but he can be hot-headed so could he leave his race behind before he even gets to the start? Tactically I think he’d be a good ride. I think I could sit in the top 10 down the inner with him. It’s very difficult for a horse to make all in the Grand National. But getting a lead in a prominent position could be ideal and might help him get the trip – something both horses have to prove. Bobby will travel and jump in the race. Kildisart will be slightly behind the bridle and be careful. I tried that with Bristol De Mai last year and it didn’t work. I’m going to chat with the owners Simon [Munir] and Isaac [Souede] before making the final call. As I turn off the motorway I’m leaning towards Bobby, but Kildisart keeps muscling his way into my thoughts. It’s just nice to have a tough call ahead of the big race, a race I’d dearly love to win again - and I’d love to win it for Simon and Isaac for the first time, as well.

Fidux fit and well ahead of Ayr raid Fidux is a lovely ride to pick up for Alan King in the Coral Scottish National at Ayr on Saturday. The ground is absolutely spot on for him, he’s had a light winter campaign to avoid the worst of the conditions. He’s won four from 16 over fences, he’s a nice, accurate, neat jumper, Alan’s looking forward to running him over this trip and I’m really looking forward to it. I’ve sat on him a couple of times at home and he’s in good form. I see he’s 40/1 and that looks big to me, I’d say he’s got a fair each-way chance.

Limbering up for Aintree big guns I had a nasty fall from Newtonian at Fontwell the other day and I’m a bit sore, so I’ve been having physio to ease the bumps and bruises. However, the bigger thing for me at the moment is my weight. Since coming back I’m having to do a lot of sweating, I built up a lot of muscle when I came back from the hip injury and I put on seven or eight pounds of muscle and I’m finding it hard to lose it. I’ve tweaked my fitness regime, I’ve changed my diet – it’s just fruit, veg and limited meat at the moment. It’s tough, but I’m really working hard to get in top shape for Aintree as I’ve a couple of big rides away from the National.

Sceau Royal steps up in trip to 2m4f next week