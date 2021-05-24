Sporting Life
Top Notch on his way to victory at Huntingdon
Daryl Jacob column: Devastated to lose Top Notch

By Daryl Jacob
11:45 · MON May 24, 2021

I was devastated to hear the news of the death of Top Notch.

He was there at the start of my journey with Simon, Isaac and Anthony and we were hoping he’d be there at the end of it too.

He was a wonderful horse, not the biggest physically but he had the biggest of hearts.

We had some great days together on the racecourse winning a Scilly Isles Chase, Peterborough Chase and Oaksey Chase and ten races in total.

But he was the sort of horse you couldn’t wait to see in his box or at Nicky Henderson’s yard on a morning. He always gave me a lift.

Top Notch did so much for my career and was very special. He was due to come to me in his retirement and it’s so sad that it won’t happen now. He leaves a big hole but what a career and what a horse. It was a privilege to be associated with Top Notch.

The remarkable career stats of Top Notch

