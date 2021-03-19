Daryl Jacob: Friday Cheltenham reflections

Our columnist reflects on his rides on Cheltenham Gold Cup day and nominates Tax The Max as a horse to follow in the future.
Tax The Max – Despite the finishing position I was really pleased with how he ran. He settled better than his first run in Ireland where he was too keen. He just lacked a turn of foot coming away from the second last but still came up the hill for me. I think he’ll make into a lovely horse next season and he’s one to look out for.
Saint D’Oroux – He made a bad mistake at the first and we were pretty much flat out after that the whole way round. He kept going for me and I think he’ll be a good horse for us next year when he is stepped up in trip.
The Cob – Was running a nice race until they quickened away from him at the top of the hill. He’s had a very good season and I think dropped back a little in grade he’ll be able to win more races.
Aso – He ran really well. He jumped and travelled well and only started to struggle from four out, where they were quickening. He ultimately got tired and perhaps didn’t fully see out the 3 miles and 2 furlongs. I think he’ll definitely be up to winning more races.
Zambella – She was running a lovely race until she got too low at her fence and came down. I think she could have possibly got 3rd, although unfortunately we’ll never know. She’s had a great season for us and I look forward to riding her again.
Wednesday proved a frustrating afternoon for me at Cheltenham.
Sceau Royal was giving me a wonderful ride in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase until we got badly squeezed for room and were nearly brought down three out. He jumped brilliantly and was really enjoying the better ground.
Unfortunately, everything got very tight after landing there and we got the worst of it. I’m gutted as I’m sure he would have gone very close otherwise. He’s fine after the race and I would imagine that we will look to run him at Aintree, where hopefully we’ll have a nice bit of ground.
Optimise Prime is a nice horse but was outclassed in what rode like a very good race for the Ballymore. Back in his grade I’m sure he’ll be able to pick up the winning thread once again. I think the winner Bob Olinger is an exceptional horse who could go on to even bigger and better things.
Monte Cristo ran a very good race in the Coral Cup and I was delighted with him. He jumped really nicely and travelled well into the race. Jumping the last I was getting my second wind and felt I would definitely get in the places.
Unfortunately, Blue Sari fell in front of me and totally stopped my momentum.
I think my lad is really coming into his own and as long as things go to plan in between the aim would be to go to Aintree with him.