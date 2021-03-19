Daryl Jacob: Friday Cheltenham reflections

Friday reflections

Tax The Max – Despite the finishing position I was really pleased with how he ran. He settled better than his first run in Ireland where he was too keen. He just lacked a turn of foot coming away from the second last but still came up the hill for me. I think he’ll make into a lovely horse next season and he’s one to look out for.

Saint D’Oroux – He made a bad mistake at the first and we were pretty much flat out after that the whole way round. He kept going for me and I think he’ll be a good horse for us next year when he is stepped up in trip.

The Cob – Was running a nice race until they quickened away from him at the top of the hill. He’s had a very good season and I think dropped back a little in grade he’ll be able to win more races.

Aso – He ran really well. He jumped and travelled well and only started to struggle from four out, where they were quickening. He ultimately got tired and perhaps didn’t fully see out the 3 miles and 2 furlongs. I think he’ll definitely be up to winning more races.

Zambella – She was running a lovely race until she got too low at her fence and came down. I think she could have possibly got 3rd, although unfortunately we’ll never know. She’s had a great season for us and I look forward to riding her again.