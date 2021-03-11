Daryl Jacob: Six of the best at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival

RIDE OF THE WEEK CARIBEAN BOY – Paddy Power Festival Plate Handicap Chase Click here for Sky Bet's odds & offers

I’d say CARIBEAN BOY would be my best chance of the week in the two and a half mile handicap chase. His form at Newbury was very very good, but we haven’t seen the same horse since. The key could be the ground, though, as it has been soft when he’s disappointed and I’m looking forward to him getting back on better conditions. He’s a class horse, he’s been working very well at Seven Barrows and I can’t wait to ride him.

BIG CHANCE AT THE WEIGHTS LIEUTENANT ROCCO – Ultima Handicap Chase

Lieutenant Rocco is improving now he's gone up in trip

LIEUTENANT ROCCO is another one that could be on the right side of his handicap mark in the Ultima Handicap Chase. I ride him for Nick Mitchell and was very impressed with the feel he gave me when we won at Ffos Las last month. He clearly improved for stepping up to three miles and, of course, he could be fairly well treated off his mark of 147 now he tackles handicap company for the first time. He’s a lovely racing weight, a good traveller and he looks all set to run a big one.

ONE FOR THE FUTURE FUSIL RAFFLES – Marsh Novices' Chase

Fusil Raffles takes on Envoi Allen in the Marsh

Talking of Lieutenant Rocco, he ran some good races over inadequate trips earlier in the season including behind FUSIL RAFFLES at Cheltenham in December. Fusil was very good that day, showing a lot of heart and courage to win despite the very soft ground, which he doesn’t like. He’s much better on good ground and if it does dry out he’ll have an each-way chance in the Marsh. Obviously, it will be very tough against Envoi Allen, but we’re really excited about our fellow for next week and beyond.

UP FOR THE CUP MONTE CRISTO – Coral Cup

Daryl Jacob: Horses are like humans

MONTE CRISTO came to us as a three-year-old, but he was never really right as a juvenile even though he won at Newbury. He’s a much bigger, stronger horse now and he couldn’t have been any more impressive when he won at Kempton on Boxing Day. He picked up an injury that day, which has kept him off the track since then, but he’s got plenty of scope and he’s very lightly-raced so I hope he can give me a chance in the Coral Cup.

WEATHER WATCH FOR ROYAL RUNNER SCEAU ROYAL – Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase

Sceau Royal wins at Newbury

He’s come out of his Game Spirit win at Newbury really well and Alan King has been very happy with him. Obviously SCEAU ROYAL is a better horse on better ground so we’re hoping significant rain stays away from Cheltenham in the build up to the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase. Realistically Chacun Pour Soi looks a very difficult horse to beat, but I’d say if there’s some good in the ground description this boy will run right up to his best mark – then it’s just a question if that’s good enough. He’s got a nice each-way chance.

LEANING TOWARDS STAYERS' MISSION IF THE CAP FITS – Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle

If The Cap Fits could revert to hurdles