Daryl Jacob: Six of the best at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival

CARIBEAN BOY – Paddy Power Festival Plate Handicap Chase
I’d say CARIBEAN BOY would be my best chance of the week in the two and a half mile handicap chase. His form at Newbury was very very good, but we haven’t seen the same horse since. The key could be the ground, though, as it has been soft when he’s disappointed and I’m looking forward to him getting back on better conditions. He’s a class horse, he’s been working very well at Seven Barrows and I can’t wait to ride him.
LIEUTENANT ROCCO – Ultima Handicap Chase
LIEUTENANT ROCCO is another one that could be on the right side of his handicap mark in the Ultima Handicap Chase. I ride him for Nick Mitchell and was very impressed with the feel he gave me when we won at Ffos Las last month. He clearly improved for stepping up to three miles and, of course, he could be fairly well treated off his mark of 147 now he tackles handicap company for the first time. He’s a lovely racing weight, a good traveller and he looks all set to run a big one.
FUSIL RAFFLES – Marsh Novices’ Chase
Talking of Lieutenant Rocco, he ran some good races over inadequate trips earlier in the season including behind FUSIL RAFFLES at Cheltenham in December. Fusil was very good that day, showing a lot of heart and courage to win despite the very soft ground, which he doesn’t like. He’s much better on good ground and if it does dry out he’ll have an each-way chance in the Marsh. Obviously, it will be very tough against Envoi Allen, but we’re really excited about our fellow for next week and beyond.
MONTE CRISTO – Coral Cup
MONTE CRISTO came to us as a three-year-old, but he was never really right as a juvenile even though he won at Newbury. He’s a much bigger, stronger horse now and he couldn’t have been any more impressive when he won at Kempton on Boxing Day. He picked up an injury that day, which has kept him off the track since then, but he’s got plenty of scope and he’s very lightly-raced so I hope he can give me a chance in the Coral Cup.
SCEAU ROYAL – Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase
He’s come out of his Game Spirit win at Newbury really well and Alan King has been very happy with him. Obviously SCEAU ROYAL is a better horse on better ground so we’re hoping significant rain stays away from Cheltenham in the build up to the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase. Realistically Chacun Pour Soi looks a very difficult horse to beat, but I’d say if there’s some good in the ground description this boy will run right up to his best mark – then it’s just a question if that’s good enough. He’s got a nice each-way chance.
IF THE CAP FITS – Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle
We’re leaning towards running IF THE CAP FITS in the Stayers’ Hurdle - although he was left in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the six-day stage. He still has options, so we’ll see how both races are looking, but it has been the plan to revert to hurdles. It’s not that he’s been running badly over fences, he’s been learning on the job and he improved from Kempton at Taunton, but whether the Brown Advisory is right for him against a horse of the calibre of Monkfish is the issue. The Stayers’ Hurdle could be the right race for him and on his best form in that discipline he’d have an each-way chance.