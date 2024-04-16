Daryl Jacob ruled out for the rest of the season

Simon Munir and Isaac Souede's retained jockey suffered the injury when Moon Hunter fell at Newbury in March and went to see the specialist on Tuesday for an update on his progress.

He told sportinglife.com: "Because of the nature of the break, and where it is, I need to go back again in three weeks. The injury is healing but is going to take a little longer than I originally hoped. I've been working hard in the gym to try and get ready but now I need to have a quiet week and then get going again.

"It's frustrating but I'm going to give it all the time it needs and will be raring to go once I've been given the green light."