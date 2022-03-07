I can finally confirm I've been passed fit for a return to riding later this week after almost three months out with a broken hip suffered in a fall from Caribean Boy at Ascot in mid-December.
I'm absolutely delighted and I'm basically a month ahead of schedule, we were looking more like Aintree as a target back at the start but to return in time for the Cheltenham Festival is fantastic.
It's been hard work, involving a lot of hours spent in Oaksey House, and my team in there - Rob, Harry and Heidi - have been exceptional, I really can't thank them enough with my recovery. They've gone above and beyond to help me out.
That's the benefit of Oaksey House, they really do get you back much quicker than if injured jockeys didn't have them.
This one has been tough for me, mentally as well as physically, as for a long time it was rehab, rehab, rehab, rest, then more rehab, without seeing much light at the end of the tunnel.
But I got the bit between my teeth a month ago when I could see that glimmer of light and I've worked hard. And all the hard work I've put in has paid off.
I don't know precisely where I'll be having my first ride back but it'll be Thursday or Friday, later this week which is great. I'm not 100% sure yet.
I'll be available to ride for Simon (Munir) and Isaac (Souede) at Cheltenham and it's so exciting as they've been so patient.
I've ridden out at Alan King's this morning and been schooling a few of his horses including Sceau Royal, plus a couple of nice young horses.
I've been riding out for a week now and there have been no ill-effects at all, no pain or anything, everything has been good. I've ridden horses and schooled plenty and I've spent plenty of time on the bike trying to lose a little bit more weight too.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.