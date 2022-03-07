I can finally confirm I've been passed fit for a return to riding later this week after almost three months out with a broken hip suffered in a fall from Caribean Boy at Ascot in mid-December.

I'm absolutely delighted and I'm basically a month ahead of schedule, we were looking more like Aintree as a target back at the start but to return in time for the Cheltenham Festival is fantastic. It's been hard work, involving a lot of hours spent in Oaksey House, and my team in there - Rob, Harry and Heidi - have been exceptional, I really can't thank them enough with my recovery. They've gone above and beyond to help me out. That's the benefit of Oaksey House, they really do get you back much quicker than if injured jockeys didn't have them.

This one has been tough for me, mentally as well as physically, as for a long time it was rehab, rehab, rehab, rest, then more rehab, without seeing much light at the end of the tunnel. But I got the bit between my teeth a month ago when I could see that glimmer of light and I've worked hard. And all the hard work I've put in has paid off. I don't know precisely where I'll be having my first ride back but it'll be Thursday or Friday, later this week which is great. I'm not 100% sure yet. I'll be available to ride for Simon (Munir) and Isaac (Souede) at Cheltenham and it's so exciting as they've been so patient.

