Daryl Jacob recovering from latest shoulder injury

It's not been easy going back into rehab following my latest injury setback, but I can report that things are going well.

Having been out for a few months at the end of last season, I suffered another broken collarbone in a freak schooling accident in Ireland earlier this month.

It was the same collarbone but a bit further out towards the AC (acromioclavicular) joint.

All the rehab is going according to plan, so I'm really happy with everything on that front.

I can start some stronger rehab at the beginning of next week so I can start getting a little bit of weight through it.

But the bone is mending and the shoulder is loose and healing so I'm really positive and hopefully we can get back riding again as soon as we can.