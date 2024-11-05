Daryl Jacob column: Spell on sidelines after broken collarbone

From the thrill of riding the 1000th winner of my career at Ayr on Saturday, I am now facing a spell on the sidelines.

I suffered a broken collarbone in a freak schooling accident at Henry De Bromhead’s on Monday and will see the specialist on Wednesday.

I’ll know more after I see him but it’s so frustrating having been out for a few months towards the end of last season.

All the hard work that went in to getting fit again felt so worthwhile when Ottizzini won at the weekend – now I have to get ready to do it all again.

But I will, there’s so much to look forward to this season and some lovely horses to ride.

Timing wise it sucks, but I’ll be led by the medical team and do everything I can to get back as soon as possible.