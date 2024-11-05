Daryl Jacob column: Spell on sidelines after broken collarbone

I didn’t need a reminder of the highs and lows my job can bring but this week I’ve had another one.
From the thrill of riding the 1000th winner of my career at Ayr on Saturday, I am now facing a spell on the sidelines.
I suffered a broken collarbone in a freak schooling accident at Henry De Bromhead’s on Monday and will see the specialist on Wednesday.
I’ll know more after I see him but it’s so frustrating having been out for a few months towards the end of last season.
All the hard work that went in to getting fit again felt so worthwhile when Ottizzini won at the weekend – now I have to get ready to do it all again.
But I will, there’s so much to look forward to this season and some lovely horses to ride.
Timing wise it sucks, but I’ll be led by the medical team and do everything I can to get back as soon as possible.
