Our columnist and top jockey Daryl Jacob discusses his recent winners, some Cheltenham chat and his weekend rides including Bristol De Mai at Haydock.

Two winners in tight finishes It’s been a good week and I rode a winner at Wetherby on Wednesday on IMPULSIVE ONE who pulled out plenty for me after the last on his first go at 2m3f. They hacked round which probably helped him get the trip on good ground and if we had winged the last he’d have probably won more easily.

Whether we can find another win for him over hurdles I’m not sure, maybe he’ll be one for novice chases next year now but he is only five and he’s amassed a good strike-rate over hurdles. It’s been a good few days for getting one up in a tight finish as MESSIRE DES OBEAUX did just that in the Virgin Bet Warwick Castle Handicap Chase last Saturday, although I always felt I was going to get there. It was great, a fantastic training performance by Alan King and his team. I’ve always said he’s a really good horse, he had the potential to be very good, but with the injuries, niggles and setbacks he’s had I got a real big kick out of that on Saturday. I love the horse, he’s been a real good one for us, it’s just a shame that he had the problems he had as he could’ve been a really good one.

Cheltenham on the mind I hung around to watch JONBON in the Kingmaker and with my El Fabiolo hat on I suppose you could say he didn’t enhance his reputation ahead of the Sporting Life Arkle on Saturday, but he just looked like he was a little bit sleepy to me. He never took Aidan Coleman into the fences, his ears were pricked and it was like he was on a Sunday stroll. It wasn’t eye-catching but we know how good he is and it could be typical Nicky Henderson, he’ll gradually build him up and he’ll be primed for the Cheltenham Festival. It’ll be a different Jonbon come March.

Willie Mullins also got the unfortunate news this week that Allaho misses the Cheltenham Festival and that obviously changes the Ryanair picture a fair bit. It looks like BLUE LORD could head in that direction now, although nothing is set in stone. He gave me a great day earlier in the season and his best trip is an interesting one. I’ve discussed it with Paul Townend and in some races, when he’s really fit and really fresh, he takes you into the race so comfortably. What you need in a Champion Chase horse is loads of pace and one that stays very well, as well, and he has all of that in abundance. At Clonmel when he stepped up to 2m4f for the first time he beat a King George winner in Tornado Flyer. The form is there, so I don’t think he’ll be inconvenienced by the trip whatever race he goes for. Edwardstone, probably favourite for the Champion Chase, I think he can get a lot closer to him this year. But with Allaho coming out the Ryanair looks a very open race, so it will be interesting to see how it all pans out.

Haydock Saturday Bristol De Mai – 2.40 Haydock

He’s in really good form at home and we’re very happy with him, it’s just such a shame that the last day was called off there as it was proper heavy ground and I think he would’ve taken all the beating. We’ve had to wait for this and we’ve had a dry time of things which obviously isn’t ideal for him. It’s an extreme distance in a handicap at Haydock, though, so he’s got a chance. He still goes up the gallop like he’s a six or seven-year-old, we’re very proud of him and I’d love, at his age, to go out and get one more big win into him before he potentially does get retired. Mill Green – 3.18 Haydock

This is a good ride to pick up for Nicky Henderson. He was third in the Pertemps Final at last year’s Cheltenham Festival and the aim will be to try and get him qualified again in this race here. He hasn’t been seen since the Grand National meeting last April but he ran well there, too, and as long as the absence doesn’t catch him out I can see him running a big race.

Punchestown Sunday Bellaney Lord – 3.10 Punchestown