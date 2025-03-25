Daryl Jacob on Randox Grand National favourite Intense Raffles

I’ll never forget the first time I rode Intense Raffles at Jim Dreaper's yard. It was after he’d arrived in Ireland following his career in France and before his first outing for Tom Gibney.

I was blown away. I remember ringing Simon Munir straight afterwards and telling him 'We’ve got a Grand National horse here' – and he asked, 'are you sure?' I was convinced of it. No horse had given me a similar feel since Neptune Collonges in terms of being right for Aintree. And next week, touch wood, we’ll find out if I was right. I won’t be in the saddle of course but I’ll be in Liverpool cheering him on. It was at Fairyhouse in January 2024 that I first rode him in a race, and he made the perfect start to his new venture, making all and winning well. But I was dismayed when his official rating came through and it was only 127. I thought I can’t be that wrong, can I? So, he went back to the same course for a 0-135 rated novice chase a month later. I was determined to find out and win well on him. Which we did. By 43 lengths.

Now we were talking. But he wasn’t going to get into the Grand National even from his revised rating, so we decided to go to the Irish Grand National next and the rest is history. I was out injured at the time and missing out on that moment hurt so much. I was desperate to be on him that day but thrilled to see him win at the same time. Then he was the horse that kept me going through my recovery from the next injury setback, the reason getting to Oaksey House and going through the rehabilitation again was going to be worth it. The thought of riding him in the Grand National was my main motivation. In the end it wasn’t to be for me, but the horse is heading there and with a favourite’s chance.

WATCH: Intense Raffles wins the Irish Grand National

I was slightly worried about the two runs over hurdles this season, I was expecting to see more from him if I’m honest, but I loved his performance in the Bobbyjo last time. What really pleased me was the way he battled and rallied when headed. I loved to see that. I think it sets him up perfectly for Aintree. I do think he deserves to be favourite. He has all the attributes for a modern National. You need class to be competitive in it now, jump low and quick and he ticks those boxes. He’s athletic, an Irish National winner and we know they can go and win at Liverpool. The only worry I’d have – well concern – would be the ground. The softer the better for Intense Raffles but they do a great job at Aintree and I’m sure it will be fine for him whatever the weather gods do. From there it will be a case of hoping he gets the luck you always need and roaring him on from the sidelines.

Intense Raffles leads over the last in the Irish National

I have no regrets about not being in the saddle. I made my decision and am well on with the next stage of my career now. Thankfully that means being actively involved in Simon and Isaac’s horses still. It would give me such a thrill to see them win the Randox Grand National. I know what the race means to the pair of them. We’ve had runners over the years, good ones too in the likes of Bristol De Mai, but it hasn’t quite happened. I thought Terrefort might have a big chance but sadly he met with setbacks and never got the opportunity. But I was convinced the first time I sat on him that Intense Raffles was the horse to do it. Here’s hoping he can prove me right next weekend.