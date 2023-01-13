I’ve a couple of Saturday rides at Fairyhouse this weekend where the ground is going to be pretty testing.

Nusret has his third start of the season in the Race Displays Hurdle after winning at Punchestown first time out before finishing third to Lossiemouth in the Grade 2 at Leopardstown over Christmas. He obviously bumped into a very good horse the last day but I’d also say he got a little bit tired in the conditions and the going might not be ideal here either.

Joseph O’Brien is happy with him though and he should enjoy getting back on a right-handed track. We’ll see how we go here before probably putting him away until the spring as he ran on the Flat all through last year too and deserves a break.

Also in the ‘double-green’, Fan De Blues runs in the Dan & Joan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase. I won on him at Ballinrobe in August and he followed up in a handicap at Cork under Danny Mullins a couple of months later before disappointing last time out. I’m not sure what was wrong at Fairyhouse but that’s probably not his true form and I’d say a testing two miles around here should suit him as he’s more of a stayer over this sort of trip.