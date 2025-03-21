Daryl Jacob on Double Green runners at Newbury, Kelso, Navan, Limerick and Naas

Daryl Jacob talks us through the nine runners representing owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede this weekend.

The ‘Double Green’ outfit had a Cheltenham Festival winner with Jasmin De Vaux from just two runners at Prestbury Park with the likes of Intense Raffles, El Fabiolo, Matata, Impaire Et Passe, James Du Berlais and Blue Lord being primed for Aintree. Before then, though, they have a big team running this weekend and spokesperson Daryl Jacob (Operations Manager) talks us through their representatives at Newbury, Kelso, Navan, Limerick and Naas. SATURDAY RUNNERS Newbury TALK THE TALK – 4.25 Newbury

We've two in the 'Goffs Hundred Grand Bumper' and this fellow had a stretch of his legs at Newbury on Friday morning. The ground is beautiful, good to soft with a little bit of rain coming tonight. He’s a nice bumper horse, a four-year-old, we’re happy with him. He’s a National Hunt type of horse but is sharp and is very forward in his work. We think he can run a real nice race. He’s straight enough. BLUE DE NEUF – 4.25 Newbury

I rode him on Friday morning and he’s a big, beautiful, chasing type. He should enjoy the ground with the bit of rain coming. He had a little bit of a setback last year and is a five-year-old by Blue Bresil, a big, strong, powerful, imposing type. Chasing will be his game and it’s good to get experience into him on a galloping track like Newbury.

Kelso GREEN SKY – 3.00 Kelso

She goes there with a really good chance. She qualified at Newcastle and she needed that run but this has been her target, the £100,000 race. The track and ground will suit and she’s probably got a few pounds up her sleeve so we’re hopeful she can run well. Navan KRAK – 2.10 Navan

He’s a lovely horse. He’s been placed at Leopardstown and Naas and they were two very solid runs behind good horses. He was a little bit too keen last time and I’d like to see him settle better on Saturday but, again, he’s a big chasing type and looking at the opposition he looks to have a very good chance. It’s yielding ground at the minute and I’d like to see a bit of rain for him in an ideal world. We think an awful lot of him. He’ll be a good chaser. C’EST TA CHANCE – 3.20 Navan

On the other side of the coin if the ground dried out that would suit C’Est Ta Chance. He’s got some good placed form and I remember riding him in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham. He was all at sea that day, inexperience counted against him, but it didn’t do him any harm and Patrick Mullins won on him at Clonmel first time back over hurdles. He was green that day but won nicely in the end and the more experience he gets the better he will be. This looks the right time of year for him. BLUE D’ENFER – 4.30 Navan

He’s 0 from 10 over fences but to be fair to him he’s always placed and while it’s a shame he hasn’t managed to win a chase yet I do think it will fall into his lap at some point. He ran well in second at Carlisle last time, probably bumped into one, and you can guarantee he’ll run his race on Saturday. It’s more in hope than expectation that he gets the elusive '1' on his form, though.

Jasmin De Vaux and Paul Townend win for team Double Green at Cheltenham

SUNDAY RUNNERS Limerick MONGIBELLO – 1.43 Limerick

Hopefully they get the forecast rain at Limerick. She needs it soft and while she has probably disappointed a little bit she’s had a few issues. She’s a nice mare and we haven’t lost faith in her, when we have her right, and we hope she’s right now, she can go and prove it on the track. I just hope the ground is soft as she needs those conditions. FUN FUN FUN – 4.03 Limerick

I’m looking forward to seeing her run over three miles. Paul rides her off a low weight and she’s bred for this trip. She looked good over 2m4f around Naas two starts ago and all her family are stayers so there has to be a chance she improves for going out in distance. I think you can put a line through her run at Exeter over 2m1f last time. She came back in season and I think she had a look at the white fences, as well. Forget that form. Hopefully we see the mare we saw at Naas and Saturday will tell us a lot about the path to go down with her. Hopefully she settles and stays, it’s a big day for her. Naas GREEN TRIANGLE – 5.30 Naas