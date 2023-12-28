Daryl Jacob on big ride aboard Impaire Et Passe in Matheson Hurdle at Leopardstown

Daryl Jacob can hardly contain his excitement ahead of the Matheson Hurdle at Leopardstown, where he rides Impaire Et Passe.

These are the days to really cherish I had a sit on Impaire Et Passe on Thursday morning and he feels really good, I'm so excited and can't wait to ride him on Friday. This is the sort of opportunity I've been relishing, just to have the chance to ride a horse of his calibre is amazing. I've sat on him plenty at the start of the season too and I feel he's a bigger and better horse this time around. It's going to be a cracking race, I can't wait. He's in really good form. This race - win, lose or draw - should answer a lot of questions. That's the exciting thing about it, it's great to take on a horse of State Man's quality as we know how good he is. If Impaire Et Passe can take a scalp like that along the way then we know we're on the right path. Even though there are only four runners, it's still such an interesting race tactically too. My horse stays well but he clearly has a little bit of boot. I think it's a race that plenty of people are looking forward to and want to see. Hopefully I can make the most of the opportunity.

Impaire Et Passe

My other Friday ride at Leopardstown is Anna Bunina in the Grade 3 Mares Hurdle and she might appreciate going back up to two and a half miles here. She's got some good form from last season and would have a chance in this company if able to rediscover that. I've also got to mention Zambella who runs in the Listed Silver Vase Mares' Chase at Doncaster. She's won this race for the past two years and felt in really good form with me when winning at Aintree recently so I'll be hoping for the best as she looks to bring up the hat-trick on Town Moor, although Gavin Cromwell's Limerick Lace is a potent rival and open to plenty of improvement as a six-year-old turning seven.

Leopardstown winner for O'Brien I rode some nice juveniles at Leopardstown over Christmas and won the 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle on Wednesday on Joseph O'Brien's Intellotto. He managed to win nicely on the heavy ground and is one I'd imagine won't be too inconvenienced by better conditions later in the season too. Karafon was fifth to Kala Conti on Boxing Day and I don't think he's one to be giving up on either as he was probably just a little bit too keen for me early on. Expect some improvement next time wherever he shows up as I think he's quite a nice horse.

