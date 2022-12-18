I’d love a bit of soft ground for him when another suitable race can be found. He likes jumping fences, he’s enthusiastic and is in a rich vein of form at the moment.

Gold Cup Bailly was my other ride. He's taken a bit of time to come together but he’s two from two since going chasing and I thought he did it well up at Ayr. He jumped, travelled, was always in a nice rhythm, he did it well.

He’s got a nice bit of speed but he could be quite exciting over 2m4f when getting the chance. We really need to learn more about him, he’s done nothing wrong since graduating from bumpers - he’s done everything we’ve asked of him nicely - and we’re all looking forward to seeing how he gets on when raised in class at some stage.

It's a great shame that Navan has been called off as I had a couple of rides. Carnfunnock was due to appear in the Grade 2 Tote Navan Novice Hurdle over 2m4f and I expected him to go well up in trip.

Trip to Ireland during the cold snap

I always think you’ve got to make the best of a bad situation and with no jumps racing all week I’ve had a trip to Ireland to sit on some of our nice horses.

Simon [Munir] and Isaac [Souede] are over from New York so it was a good time to catch up with them and see some of their horses at Willie Mullins’, Joseph O’Brien’s and Stuart Crawford’s.

We were at Willie’s on Wednesday and I had a sit on El Fabiolo who was due to make his chasing debut on Saturday until it was called off. It was great to sit on him. He’s a big, powerful, strong beast and I think he’s made for chasing.

He was a very good horse last year and I think he has the potential to reach greater heights over fences this season.

I also sat on Impaire Et Passe, he worked really nicely. He seems to be going well and could make his debut at Naas on Tuesday, while he’ll have options at Christmas, too.

He’s definitely up there in the pecking order and there is a lovely horse called Dark Raven, as well, who won a couple of bumpers last spring.

He was out the other morning, we’re hoping he’s got a good engine and he could be quite exciting, so look out for his entries in novice hurdles soon.

On Thursday myself, Simon, Isaac and Anthony Bromley went to Aidan O’Brien’s and Coolmore Stud, which was a complete eye opener.

I couldn’t believe how pristine it was, there is no stone left unturned, and all those amazing stallions.

That was some way to compensate for racing being off but I was back to work early on Friday morning at Joseph O’Brien’s where I rode Nusret in a piece of work.

He’s going brilliant. He feels great, looks great and is a really exciting horse. He’s in really good form considering he had a trip to England and back when he was due to run at Doncaster last weekend.

It was a shame he missed that engagement but he’s going to a Grade 2 juvenile hurdle at Leopardstown on Boxing Day and we can’t wait to get him out again.

I’d love to be riding him but I’ve no idea yet, I might be needed in England to ride Sceau Royal against Constitution Hill, Bristol De Mai potentially has an entry at Wetherby, so we’ll just have to see where they want me.

It was an enjoyable morning at Joseph’s, though, I sat on a couple of Simon and Isaac’s yearlings, so the future looks bright, especially seeing the likes of Nusret and Impaire Et Passe who are going so well.