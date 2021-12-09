Top jockey Daryl Jacob looks ahead to his principal weekend rides including Fusil Raffles and Sceau Royal at Cheltenham's International meeting.

Raffles has a massive chance We decided to run Fusil Raffles in the Racing Post Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Saturday and we’re very happy with him. He won the Charlie Hall Chase in fortunate circumstances and he’s been in really good form since. The handicapper has been nice but could never really have put him up after how it all panned out at Wetherby and we do feel there is a big handicap in him somewhere down the line. We’re hoping this is a really good opportunity for him to land one as he goes well on this course - he won a novice chase on the course - and the ground won’t be too bad for him. He’s still only six and I think he might have improved a little bit physically - he’s always been a very classy animal. He ticks a lot of boxes for me as there’s going to be plenty of pace in the race which will suit and, with a lovely racing weight of 11-7, I think he’s got a massive chance of winning.

Torpillo back on track after layoff It’s great to have Torpillo returning in action in the Simon Claisse Handicap Chase as he’s been off since finishing midfield in the novices’ handicap chase at the Cheltenham Festival in 2020. He had a setback but he’s a talented horse and it’s good to have him back. I’m hoping the break might have done him some good physically. He’s a big horse but he possibly didn’t have the best muscle line on him and coming back after a big break could have done him the world of good. I sat him around three weeks ago and he seemed well, the rain will help, and he could be interesting, though I’d expect him to come on an awful lot for the run. He could just be a bit fresh and keen over two miles on this occasion.

Sceau much to like about Royal Sceau Royal is a super horse and I’m obviously looking forward to him again in the International Hurdle but I’m aware it’s quite a big ask for him coming back out a fortnight after quite a tough race in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle. He loves his racing and takes it really well and, in all honesty, I thought he was going to get there at Newcastle, but he just got a bit tired in the ground over the final 50 yards. He still ran a very creditable race and this is a race we were always going to have to have a look at. I’d be surprised if he wasn’t right there in the mix jumping the last again so we’ll roll the dice. If he was really fresh and laid out for the race then I reckon he’d take a lot of beating but we’ve got to be realistic and he’s had the three runs already this season. I’m hoping for the best anyway as Alan (King) has been very happy with him.

Rule out Webber's mare at your peril Indefatigable drops in class for the Close Brothers Mares’ Handicap Hurdle and I’m hoping we can just scrap the last run at Newbury. It’s quite a quick turnaround for her as well and, for whatever reason, she was very disappointing last time. Trainer Paul Webber couldn’t find any issues with her so maybe she just got out of bed on the wrong side that morning as her earlier victory at Wetherby was more her (FREE replay below). If she’s able to bring that sort of form to the table, back in a handicap here, then she won’t be far away having been dropped a bit to a mark of 145.

Gold Cup horse at Carlisle? I’m riding at Carlisle on Sunday and the one I’m most looking forward to is Stuart Crawford’s Gold Cup Bailly who is a nice horse. I was genuinely disappointed I got beat in the maiden hurdle at Ayr back in March but it turns out we bumped into Ahoy Senor there and he went on to win the Grade One at Aintree and looked incredible over fences the other week too. So we bumped into one there and we’re really looking forward to getting him going again this weekend. He goes up in trip – this is over further than three miles – which won’t be a problem for him at all and I know he’s in good shape as he schooled well for me the other day. I’m really looking forward to him, not just for this race but for the rest of the year and particularly as a staying chaser even further down the line.