It's a massive weekend for our columnist Daryl Jacob who is excited about Bristol De Mai's Haydock chances, while he talks Ascot and Punchestown rides too.

SATURDAY RIDES Bristol De Mai – 3.00 Haydock

With every drop of rain that is falling at Haydock Park our confidence increases regarding the chances of Bristol De Mai in the Betfair Chase. When I pulled him up in the same race last year on ground that was way too quick for him it was at the back of my mind that it might be it for him as far as a fourth Betfair Chase is concerned, but here we are. It’s so exciting. I’ve been popular this week doing interviews for TV and radio, Get Stuck In, the Jockey Club, Talksport and so on, everyone wants to chat Bristol and it’s great. I love it. I sat on him earlier in the week and he seems as good as ever in his homework. He’s got all the enthusiasm he had a few years ago and you wouldn’t believe he was an 11-year-old. He’s still buzzing and although he hasn’t won for two years he ran a cracker at Lingfield and Haydock last season, particularly in the Grand National trial at this track when giving so much weight away. Tactically, everyone knows that Bristol will jump out and try and make it a stern test. He has to. Stamina will be the name of the game on Saturday, that will win the day, and I know my fellow will relish it.

Wholestone – 2.25 Haydock

He’s an interesting one in the Betfair Exchange Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle earlier on the card. He’ll love all the rain and he ran a really nice race at Carlisle on his first run back under Ben Bromley. That was a good run and if he can improve on that hopefully he’ll have an each-way chance. Another 11-year-old, he’s been a great servant to us but I don’t think he’s a back number yet and Saturday’s race looks a nice set up for him.

Good Boy Bobby – 3.35 Haydock

Good Boy Bobby goes in the closing Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase over the Betfair Chase course and distance and he has to give weight away to everything. He did nothing wrong at Ascot really, he just got tired as he needed the run. I expect him to come on plenty for that race. It was good to get a run into him first time back given his last experience was over the Aintree fences in the National. He’s still on a tough enough mark but Haydock will suit and he’s in good shape.

FRIDAY RIDES Hands Off – 12.20 Ascot

I schooled him on Thursday morning at Nicky’s and he feels like a nice type. He ran well in a Warwick bumper where he was a little bit green, but he’s done well for his summer break and he looks a nice horse for the future. Janika – 2.05 Ascot

I’d say Janika is my best chance of a winner anywhere this weekend. It’s a good track for him, cheekpieces have sharpened him up, he’s been schooling well and working well, just like his old self. He’s down to a really attractive mark on 141 and we know he goes well fresh, so there’s loads to like about him going into the race.

Gipsy De Choisel – 3.15 Ascot

I thought he was very good at Warwick back in May. It was pleasing to see that as we knew there was a good horse in there but he hadn’t previously delivered it on the track. I’m not sure what he beat that day but we’ve always rated him and I hope his problems are behind him. I’d say he deserves to be favourite and I reckon Ascot will suit him as well.

SUNDAY RIDE Nusret – 12.20 Punchestown