Daryl Jacob column: Weekend rides

Three good rides for our columnist at Doncaster on Saturday. Check out his guide to the trio - and a Sunday runner with a big chance too.
I was happy with Matata at Lingfield in Sunday’s Download The Racing App Now Lightning Novices' Chase at Lingfield. He travelled well after unfortunately wiping out Charlie Deutsch and Djelo at the first. It’s been a good decision to take off the hood and I was happier with his performance at the weekend than I was when he finished second at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day. It was a better run.
JPR One always had his measure but I tried to give him a race down the straight and I thought we did. That horse is improving and things fell right for him on the day but with the hood off, I though there was plenty of encouragement in the run of Matata too.
I haven’t ridden her before but I thought it was an improved effort when she ran a tidy race to finish third at Fairyhouse last time. Good ground at Doncaster will definitely help her – and I think the track will be ideal too – but there’s a very good mare of Gordon Elliott’s in there (Wodhooh) who will be very hard to beat.
He never travelled with me at Haydock two starts ago or when winning at Ayr last time but what I like about him is that on both occasions his best two furlongs were his last two furlongs.
He was very good down the home straight in Scotland, jumping well when he had to. He’s got slightly lazy on me and that’s something I need be wary of in this, it’s a better race than he’s been running in. A couple have higher ratings than we do but trip, track and ground all look good for my fellow and we’ll learn a lot more about him on Saturday.
He’s clearly capable of running very well in this and is a great spare ride to pick up. He’s just difficult to win with, he’s yet to get his head in front over fences, but cheekpieces go on for the first time and hopefully they might just make the difference. It would be great race to open his chasing account in!
This is a nice horse trained by Nicky Henderson. His work and schooling have both been really good at home and I’m excited to be on him. I’d expect him to run well.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.