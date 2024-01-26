Daryl Jacob column: Weekend rides

Three good rides for our columnist at Doncaster on Saturday. Check out his guide to the trio - and a Sunday runner with a big chance too.

An each-way double for Cheltenham Trials Day

I was happy with Matata at Lingfield in Sunday’s Download The Racing App Now Lightning Novices' Chase at Lingfield. He travelled well after unfortunately wiping out Charlie Deutsch and Djelo at the first. It’s been a good decision to take off the hood and I was happier with his performance at the weekend than I was when he finished second at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day. It was a better run. JPR One always had his measure but I tried to give him a race down the straight and I thought we did. That horse is improving and things fell right for him on the day but with the hood off, I though there was plenty of encouragement in the run of Matata too.

"You have to give him a big squeak" - Patrick Mullins on Saturday's action Cheltenham & Doncaster

Saturday Doncaster rides 12:20 Green Sky

I haven’t ridden her before but I thought it was an improved effort when she ran a tidy race to finish third at Fairyhouse last time. Good ground at Doncaster will definitely help her – and I think the track will be ideal too – but there’s a very good mare of Gordon Elliott’s in there (Wodhooh) who will be very hard to beat. 14:40 I Love My Baie

He never travelled with me at Haydock two starts ago or when winning at Ayr last time but what I like about him is that on both occasions his best two furlongs were his last two furlongs. He was very good down the home straight in Scotland, jumping well when he had to. He’s got slightly lazy on me and that’s something I need be wary of in this, it’s a better race than he’s been running in. A couple have higher ratings than we do but trip, track and ground all look good for my fellow and we’ll learn a lot more about him on Saturday. 15:15 Mister Coffey

He’s clearly capable of running very well in this and is a great spare ride to pick up. He’s just difficult to win with, he’s yet to get his head in front over fences, but cheekpieces go on for the first time and hopefully they might just make the difference. It would be great race to open his chasing account in!

Fontwell Sunday 15:25 Johnny Blue