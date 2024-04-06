Daryl Jacob column: Recovery from injury and missing Irish Grand National

But it isn’t only the physical pain that comes with setbacks like this – there’s mental anguish too. I’ve missed winners and big rides through injury before, of course I have, but to lose out on Intense Raffles in the Boylesports Irish Grand National was very difficult. It really hurt.

There’s still stiffness and a little bit of pain when I move it but considering it’s only two weeks since the injury occurred, the physios are very happy with my progress. I’m due to go back to see the specialist on Monday week and will know a lot more after that but it feels like things are going in the right direction.

I’m pleased to say my recovery from the broken collarbone is going well. The team at Oaksey House are very happy with the strength and movement I have and there hasn’t been much muscle loss around the shoulder either.



Since the first time I sat on him I thought he was a National horse, all roads led to that Easter Monday. So to find yourself watching him win on television at home, it just wasn’t what I’d imagined or dreamed.

As an Irishman the Irish National is one of the big three races you want to win in your career, and I was convinced this horse had all the attributes to do it. To that extent I was pleased to be proved right and delighted for Simon Munir, Isaac Souede and Tom Gibney, who has done such a wonderful job training him.

And a lot of credit too goes to JJ Slevin who gave him such a lovely ride. But even though I was so pleased for all those connected with him, it still wasn’t easy to watch. It was everything I expected the horse to do but not to be on his back, because of a broken collarbone, it was so hard.

But Instant Raffles is heading to Punchestown now and that’s a huge motivation for me, to get fit and back in the saddle for that.

I won’t be riding at Aintree which again is frustrating, it’s one of the great meetings on the calendar.

Simon and Isaac have some exciting runners. The Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle on Thursday is going to be very competitive, but Intellotto is a horse I really like and he’ll handle whatever the ground throws at him.

Matata ran a cracker to finish fourth in the Arkle at Cheltenham and I think he’ll go well at Aintree too while Impaire Et Passe is a horse I’ve ridden all season. I’m really looking forward to seeing him step up to two-and-a-half miles in the William Hill Aintree Hurdle. That race is going to really suit him.

It’s so frustrating not to be there, riding in these races, experiencing the incredible atmosphere at the track. But I do know my recovery is on track and I’ll be back soon.

For that I must thank the Injured Jockeys Fund and the wonderful Oaksey House team for all their help. And Michael Caulfield too. He’s been fantastic and speaking to a sports psychologist has been really beneficial when it comes to dealing with the mental side of the lay-off too.

It hasn’t been easy but I’m feeling positive now and can’t wait to get back into action.