Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
DELETE
Check out the Daryl Jacob column

Daryl Jacob column: Recovery from injury and missing Irish Grand National

By Daryl Jacob
13:30 · SAT April 06, 2024

Our columnist on his recovery from a broken collarbone and the physical and mental challenges he's faced.

I’m pleased to say my recovery from the broken collarbone is going well. The team at Oaksey House are very happy with the strength and movement I have and there hasn’t been much muscle loss around the shoulder either.

There’s still stiffness and a little bit of pain when I move it but considering it’s only two weeks since the injury occurred, the physios are very happy with my progress. I’m due to go back to see the specialist on Monday week and will know a lot more after that but it feels like things are going in the right direction.

But it isn’t only the physical pain that comes with setbacks like this – there’s mental anguish too. I’ve missed winners and big rides through injury before, of course I have, but to lose out on Intense Raffles in the Boylesports Irish Grand National was very difficult. It really hurt.

Download the Sporting Life App


Since the first time I sat on him I thought he was a National horse, all roads led to that Easter Monday. So to find yourself watching him win on television at home, it just wasn’t what I’d imagined or dreamed.

As an Irishman the Irish National is one of the big three races you want to win in your career, and I was convinced this horse had all the attributes to do it. To that extent I was pleased to be proved right and delighted for Simon Munir, Isaac Souede and Tom Gibney, who has done such a wonderful job training him.

And a lot of credit too goes to JJ Slevin who gave him such a lovely ride. But even though I was so pleased for all those connected with him, it still wasn’t easy to watch. It was everything I expected the horse to do but not to be on his back, because of a broken collarbone, it was so hard.

But Instant Raffles is heading to Punchestown now and that’s a huge motivation for me, to get fit and back in the saddle for that.

I won’t be riding at Aintree which again is frustrating, it’s one of the great meetings on the calendar.

Simon and Isaac have some exciting runners. The Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle on Thursday is going to be very competitive, but Intellotto is a horse I really like and he’ll handle whatever the ground throws at him.

Matata ran a cracker to finish fourth in the Arkle at Cheltenham and I think he’ll go well at Aintree too while Impaire Et Passe is a horse I’ve ridden all season. I’m really looking forward to seeing him step up to two-and-a-half miles in the William Hill Aintree Hurdle. That race is going to really suit him.

It’s so frustrating not to be there, riding in these races, experiencing the incredible atmosphere at the track. But I do know my recovery is on track and I’ll be back soon.

For that I must thank the Injured Jockeys Fund and the wonderful Oaksey House team for all their help. And Michael Caulfield too. He’s been fantastic and speaking to a sports psychologist has been really beneficial when it comes to dealing with the mental side of the lay-off too.

It hasn’t been easy but I’m feeling positive now and can’t wait to get back into action.

Want to know more about horse welfare within our sport?

https://horsepwr.co.uk/

Click on the image or here to visit the new HorsePWR website

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo