Daryl Jacob column: Reaction to landing Bravemansgame ride

It’s hugely exciting to be riding Bravemansgame in Saturday’s Betfair Chase at Haydock and that’s why we’re all in this game – for the chance to ride these top-class horses.
To get the call-up on one of the best staying chasers in the UK is wonderful. He won the King George and finished second in the Cheltenham Gold Cup last season and is a phenomenal horse and I feel hugely privileged and excited – I can’t wait for Saturday.
I schooled him on Monday and like all the superstars he’s very uncomplicated and gave me a lovely feel. I jumped plenty of hurdles and the mini-ditches at Dicheat and he’s a very athletic and well-balanced horse.
There’s lot of power behind him and Harry Cobden has had some really fine days on him and I can see why having had a sit on him.
I’ve tasted success in the Betfair Chase before aboard the brilliant Bristol De Mai and, like Bravemansgame, he was a very powerful horse and a solid stayer who acted very well on flat tracks.
This fellow ran a cracker at Cheltenham in March but he showed how he handles flat tracks himself at Kempton and has a nice bit of speed. He’s a very professional jumper, he has it all really.
Haydock seems to be like my back-garden at the moment – I always seem to be up there and have had some wonderful days at the track. To get another big ride in the Betfair Chase is hugely exciting for me. I absolutely love this race – I looked forward to every year with Bristol – and I didn’t think I’d have a ride this time around.
To pick up Bravemansgame is wonderful and I’m very grateful to Paul and the owners for giving me this chance.
