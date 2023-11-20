Daryl Jacob column: Reaction to landing Bravemansgame ride

To get the call-up on one of the best staying chasers in the UK is wonderful. He won the King George and finished second in the Cheltenham Gold Cup last season and is a phenomenal horse and I feel hugely privileged and excited – I can’t wait for Saturday.

I schooled him on Monday and like all the superstars he’s very uncomplicated and gave me a lovely feel. I jumped plenty of hurdles and the mini-ditches at Dicheat and he’s a very athletic and well-balanced horse.

There’s lot of power behind him and Harry Cobden has had some really fine days on him and I can see why having had a sit on him.

I’ve tasted success in the Betfair Chase before aboard the brilliant Bristol De Mai and, like Bravemansgame, he was a very powerful horse and a solid stayer who acted very well on flat tracks.