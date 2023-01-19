With jumps racing decimated by the weather this week, Daryl Jacob went to Ireland to ride work at Willie Mullins' including Blue Lord ahead of the Dublin Racing Festival.
It’s been a frustrating week with all the jumps action called off, but I’m in a lucky position where I get to go and ride Simon Munir & Isaac Souede’s horses in their work and I had a good trip to Ireland earlier in the week.
First up I went to Willie Mullins’ and had a sit on Blue Lord ahead of his next assignment in the Dublin Chase at Leopardstown’s Dublin Racing Festival.
He came out of his Grade 1 win at Christmas really well and he did a nice piece of work for me, he seems in really good order.
I obviously rode him at Leopardstown at Christmas but I’ve no idea regarding the Dublin Racing Festival, it depends what else Willie runs in the race, but I will be at the DRF on the Sunday.
Who knows, I might even be on Sceau Royal in the same race if things pan out the way. He’s potentially going over as he needs to go left-handed and he needs better ground which they can obviously get at Leopardstown in February.
That limits the options for him – he was never in the running for right-handed Ascot and the Clarence House Chase for instance – and I go to Alan King’s on Monday to school him.
Another one I sat on at Willie’s was It’s For Me who is a lovely prospect.
He won a point-to-point last April and he has improved for another summer on his back. He’s a lovely mover and I think a lot of him, he’s due to make his bumper debut at Navan this weekend under Patrick.
While I was at the yard I spoke to Paul Townend who had just won the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer on Impaire Et Passe at Punchestown the day before.
He was very complimentary about him, he said he got a nice lead into the race and quickened well.
All options are open for him but we know he stays well and the Ballymore looks a more favourable spot for him at this stage.
After Willie’s I went to Stuart Crawford’s and went and sat on a load of babies on the Moira gallops. We schooled and galloped about 15 young horses over hurdles and fences, lots of pointers and bumper horses for the future.
Back at the yard I sat on O’Toole, Gold Cup Bailly and L Anamour. They have all won recently and they’re all doing well. They’ve had their vaccines, will be on a bit of a break now but will be horses to look forward to as we go into the spring.
There’s plenty to look forward to, even if racing looks likely to be off in the short term.
Haydock looks doubtful to be on but I’m praying it is as BRISTOL DE MAI is going really well ahead of the Peter Marsh Chase.
He’s done well since his Betfair Chase fourth and he’s bouncing at home, so much so I think he’d have a very strong chance in handicap company after the assessor dropped him 4lb to 154.
If Haydock is off and Lingfield is on on Sunday he could run in the Fleur De Lys Chase, but that could be a tougher task even if the ground will be in his favour. If the weekend is frozen off, he’ll probably wait for the Grand National Trial back at Haydock next month.
MATATA will run in the Sky Bet Supreme Trial if racing goes ahead at Haydock.
Even though he was beaten last time out at the same track I was pleased with him, as he’s learning. He’s settling better, jumping better, and that’s a good sign.
It’s still an education for him but as a jockey I’m happy with the way he is learning about the game.
