Blue Lord in great nick

It’s been a frustrating week with all the jumps action called off, but I’m in a lucky position where I get to go and ride Simon Munir & Isaac Souede’s horses in their work and I had a good trip to Ireland earlier in the week.

First up I went to Willie Mullins’ and had a sit on Blue Lord ahead of his next assignment in the Dublin Chase at Leopardstown’s Dublin Racing Festival.

He came out of his Grade 1 win at Christmas really well and he did a nice piece of work for me, he seems in really good order.

I obviously rode him at Leopardstown at Christmas but I’ve no idea regarding the Dublin Racing Festival, it depends what else Willie runs in the race, but I will be at the DRF on the Sunday.

Who knows, I might even be on Sceau Royal in the same race if things pan out the way. He’s potentially going over as he needs to go left-handed and he needs better ground which they can obviously get at Leopardstown in February.

That limits the options for him – he was never in the running for right-handed Ascot and the Clarence House Chase for instance – and I go to Alan King’s on Monday to school him.

Another one I sat on at Willie’s was It’s For Me who is a lovely prospect.

He won a point-to-point last April and he has improved for another summer on his back. He’s a lovely mover and I think a lot of him, he’s due to make his bumper debut at Navan this weekend under Patrick.