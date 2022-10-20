Time flies and it really is great to back talking to Sporting Life readers about the National Hunt season again.

Up and running with the old and new Things have been going well, personally, with a few winners on the board early including the old boy Sceau Royal who felt incredible when winning at Kempton on Sunday. I knew going into the race his work had been good and he definitely retains all of his ability. It’ll no doubt be back to the Elite Hurdle for him next and it's so good to have these quality horses still performing to such a good level.

There’s some promise in the youth team too, with Sceau’s Alan King stablemate Tuddenham Green making a winning debut over hurdles at Chepstow earlier in the month (replay below). I was delighted with what he did there. We were half hoping the second (Age Of Sail) would frank the form next time which he didn’t, but he did finish second to a fair-looking recruit of Alan’s (Admiralty House) at Kempton so we’ll have to see. Tuddenham Green didn’t quite live up to his pedigree on the Flat but he’s one to keep an eye on as I expect his jumping will improve as we go. With a bit of luck he’ll hopefully be quite nice.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Point-to-point recruit Matata also made a winning start over hurdles at Fakenham, racing quite keenly but doing it well in the end. The team at Nigel’s (Twiston-Davies) have done a great job with him to be honest and I think he’ll settle down into his work with experience. He’s possibly more of a longer term than short-term project. He’ll probably have the hood on for a little bit longer but I do think he’ll be better on a more open track like Chepstow or somewhere as every time I got the rail at Fakenham he just wanted to wing around it so he’ll have more of a look on a bigger, more open course. I won on Fortunes Melody for Harry Fry too at Worcester earlier in the month and aside from the ‘double green’ horses I’ll hopefully be picking up rides for the likes of Harry Whittington, Neil King and some others too when chance. Sam Stronge is my agent now and it’s good to have made such a positive start to the season. I rode Twentyfirst Lancer to win for Ralph Beckett in an Exeter bumper the other day which was nice as I used to go hunting quite a bit with Ralph when I lived that way. The horse was quite green but when I asked the question he responded and could potentially be quite nice for someone. I think he’s heading to the sales.

Jet set for lift-off at Cheltenham I’ve only got the one ride at Cheltenham on Friday but I’m really looking forward to getting back on Jetoile for Ryan Potter in the two-mile novices’ chase. He put in a really good run when second to Aucunrisque – who reopposes – at Uttoxeter and I think my lad will have needed it that day. I’m expecting him to be sharper for the chasing debut experience, as well as fitter. I wouldn’t swap him for any other horse in the race and we’re 5lb better off with Aucunrisque. I think he’s a nice horse and while he was tried over a bit further over hurdles, I think two miles is fine for him at the moment. It’s a nice opportunity before looking to step up in distance once he’s fully learnt to relax.