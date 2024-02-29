Sporting Life
Daryl Jacob column including Intense Raffles, Brucio and looking forward to Cheltenham Festival

By Daryl Jacob
14:13 · THU February 29, 2024

Raffles going the right way – and fast!

I gave Intense Raffles a very good mention after his victory at Fairyhouse in mid-January and it was a real pleasure to ride him again back there on Saturday.

He was even better upped to the extended three mile trip and jumped great. He travelled beautifully too and while it was only a four-runner race on pretty testing ground, I couldn’t really have been more impressed with my lad.

His trainer Tom Gibney is already targeting a third visit to the same course and a shot at the Irish Grand National over Easter so that’s a really exciting one to look forward to.

Intense Raffles is a very streetwise horse already and if you look back at his form in France, which including a victory over Iroko, it should come as no surprise that he’s got a bit of quality about him.

I really hope it’s onwards and upwards for the six-year-old as I suspect his future is bright to say the least.

Back in the West Country

I also rode Bleu D’enfer to win for the ‘Double Green’ team at Ayr on Monday, while going a bit further back, it was great to return to the West Country and pick up a couple of winners at Wincanton the other week.

It was brilliant to team up with Paul Nicholls again on Onethreefivenotout and he’s a lovely big horse with some good days ahead of him.

I had a five-timer at Wincanton three years ago and while that was never on the cards, I was delighted with the double as the other winner came courtesy of No Hubs No Hoobs for Joe Tizzard which was magic.

Acid test for progressive Brucio

A couple of winners this Saturday would be lovely but I’m aware of the task facing Brucio in the Premier Novices’ Hurdle at Kelso.

She was good in the mares’ handicap at the Dublin Racing Festival last time. This is tougher and it’s into the big league which will tell us more about where we stand with her, but she gets weight off the others and is in good order according to Stuart (Crawford, trainer).

I’m also on the returning Salsada in the bet365 Morebattle Hurdle and I’m sure Brian Ellison will have her in good shape for her first run back this season, while linking up with Harry Derham on Mojo Ego in the bet365 Juvenile Hurdle is one I’m looking forward to as well.

This looks a decent bit of placing by Harry, who I have a lot of time for and have been riding out there on a regular basis this year.

