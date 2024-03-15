Daryl Jacob column: Cheltenham Festival 2024 reflections including Zarak The Brave

Our columnist reflects on his week at the Cheltenham Festival.

At this stage of my career I don’t know how many more Cheltenham Festivals I’ll be riding at so I’ve tried to take everything in that little bit more this time around. It was a shame not to find a winner but great to be back in the fourth spot in the winners’ enclosure on a couple occasions, once after Bold Endeavour who ran so well in Thursday’s Pertemps Final. I thought he ran a great race, he gave me a nice ride, travelled and jumped the whole way. I thought I had a chance going to the last and had no excuses, we were just beaten by three better horses on the day. I thought Zarak The Brave ran an absolute belter too in filling the same spot in the Champion Hurdle. The ground was maybe a little too soft for him but in against the likes of State Man and Irish Point, who brought his A-game, to be beaten six or seven lengths was a huge run.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

James Du Berlais’ run in the Plate has been the story of his season really. I thought at Leopardstown the first time I rode him I was the winner turning for home and he flattened out. Meetingofthewaters beat me that day, then we dropped in trip at the Dublin Racing Festival and I thought that was going to be his day too but again he flattens out in the last furlong and a half. It was the same on Thursday too. I jumped the last in second, thought we were going to run a huge race but he’s finished a tame seventh. It’s been frustrating because I know he’s got it there to go and win a big race but it’s just not happening. He gave me a great ride the whole the way through, mind. Mistergif gave me a great feel in the Sky Bet Supreme too. He jumped great, travelled great and gave me a lovely passage through. I jumped a length down in third at the last and it was probably a bit of weakness and a big step up in class that saw him finish fifth, and he has a really exciting future. I think Hunters Yarn definitely wants further. He didn’t ride like a future champion chaser in the Arkle and the way he jumps and gallops he'll be better when we stretch him out. He’s one we’ll work on and really looking forward to. Batman Gircac settled OK in the Boodles and was getting me into it coming down the hill but unfortunately found nothing at the bottom of it, while C'est Ta Chance in the bumper was very similar, he didn’t find much off the bridle and I looked after him. He’s one for the future. It was great for Jasmin De Vaux to win that race for Simon and Isaac, especially after what happened with El Fabiolo and at least they finished the day on a high. Weekend rides Saturday Brentford Hope - 2.37 Newcastle