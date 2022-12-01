The leading jockey reflects on a sparkling recent spell in the saddle before looking ahead to some choice Saturday rides at Chepstow.

I served a couple of days’ suspension on Monday and Wednesday this week which was frustrating as the horses have been in great form on the track and I’ve got some cracking chances this weekend too with a bit of luck. Looking back on Carlisle last Sunday, Zambella was brilliant in the Listed mares’ chase, making most of the running and eventually winning by a wide margin in quite testing conditions. She’s so tough and so loveable – she was all heart again on Sunday - and I’d imagine Nigel (Twiston-Davies) and the team will likely be looking towards another Listed chase at Doncaster around Christmas.

Knockanore won the novices’ hurdle on the same card for Ryan Potter. He was quite a good bumper horse and has taken a while to find his feet in hurdles, but I thought he jumped well and he travelled quite sweetly. I think the penny is clearly starting to drop and hopefully he can continue to progress. He’ll get a handicap mark now and we’ve got that option, or we’ll go back into a novice with a penalty. I rode a treble for Stuart Crawford at Ayr on Tuesday and Gold Cup Bailly is a horse that disappointed me a bit initially, but he’s been switched to fences this season and has really stepped up.

He’s two from two now and I thought he was very professional, the flat left-handed track suited him, and soft ground is ideal too, so I was very happy. It’s nice to see him showing the sort of form that he showed when second to Ahoy Senor in a maiden hurdle at Ayr last March. He’ll get three miles all day long, but we’ll possibly stick to two and a half for now. His jumping has been good and hopefully he’ll work his way towards a nice race or two later in the season. The novices’ hurdle winner Carnfunnock is a very nice horse. He’s one we’ve always thought a lot of and he has some really good bumper form. I was impressed with him at Ayr and I’d say he’s definitely a Graded horse so we’ll have to see what the plans are with him going forward.

Boy heads good book of rides at Chepstow I’m looking forward to riding Caribean Boy in the Coral Welsh Grand National Trial at Chepstow this Saturday. He seems in really good form, his work at home has been pleasing us and he does often go well fresh so I’d be quite hopeful. It’s one of those races where a lot of them are coming back from layoffs or have had the odd problem so it’s hard to be overly confident, but his mark is fair at the moment and I know he’s a very good horse.

Hopefully the headgear will continue to help, as he’s not worn cheekpieces many times, and he’s got quite a nice weight with the Nicholls horse (Secret Investor) in at the top which helps us out a bit. He’s never been around Chepstow before, but I can see it really suiting our lad. I’ve a few for Harry Whittington on the day as well including six-year-old Galudon in the novices’ hurdle over the best part of three miles. I schooled this horse this morning (Thursday) and everyone was very happy with him.

I’m looking forward to him – I think he’ll be a nice chaser in the future but can do some damage as a hurdler before then. Harry had a winner at Southwell earlier in the week which bodes well too.

Franigane is back from a long layoff in the handicap chase and he’s a lovely horse too.

My only worry is that the trip might be a shade far for him on his first run back but he’s definitely one to look out for during the rest of the season. I’ve never ridden him in a race but have done lots of work with him at home and he gives you a great feel. Young Bull is another one having his first start of the season in the three-mile novices’ handicap chase.

We’re hoping he might be one for races like the Eider Chase into the winter, so it’ll be good to get him started and I’m hoping the ground stays on the easy side for him. He’d ideally want it heavy, but he’s lightly raced and open to more improvement. Alan King’s Future Investment has his third start over hurdles and he’s yet to really transfer his high-class Flat ability but there were signs at Warwick last month that he has a future in this code.

I think he’ll get this trip well based on the form book and I’m obviously hoping he can step up again here. He Knows Better runs in the bumper and he had a nice run when third on debut at Chepstow. He’s got a big future hopefully. He was very green first time out but I’d be hopeful he’ll be all the wiser and can go very close in this.