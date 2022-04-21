Our columnist Daryl Jacob looks back on his 2021-22 campaign and goes through his good book of rides for the Jumps Finale at Sandown Park on Saturday.

Sandown Saturday Rides SCEAU ROYAL – 3.00 Sandown

I’m looking forward to riding SCEAU ROYAL in the bet365 Celebration Chase. I thought he ran a great race at Aintree in the Marsh Chase over 2m4f, he definitely stayed but was beaten by two very good horses. He’s come out of the race really well, the ground is not going to be a problem to him and two miles around Sandown is perfect. The stiff finish is ideal for him over this trip and it looks a nice way to end his season. The race probably isn’t as strong as it has been in previous years so he must have a big chance. FIDUX – 3.32 Sandown

In the bet365 Gold Cup I ride FIDUX who ran a belter in the Scottish National when fourth. He got tired in the last 200 yards or so but it’s nice to keep the ride on him as we got on well together up at Ayr. The only thing in the back of my mind is that he had a hard race up there and it was only three weeks ago but everything else is in his favour. The 3m5f trip around Sandown looks ideal, he’ll like the ground and he’s dropped a couple of pounds, too, so if the edge hasn’t been taken off him he’s got each-way possibilities. FUSIL RAFFLES – 4.07 Sandown

We decided to run FUSIL RAFFLES over timber in the bet365 Select Hurdle. He had the option of the Celebration Chase but this race has cut up a bit and he would’ve had to carry a penalty over fences so this looked a good option for him. He’s a Grade 1-winning hurdler and I schooled him over hurdles on Thursday morning and he went nicely, so I think he’ll enjoy coming back over them. Again, he’s got lots in his favour, as the trip, track and ground look ideal. CALL ME LORD – 5.15 Sandown

CALL ME LORD loves it around here and he had options, too, as he could’ve run in the race Fusil Raffles is running in. With Fusil in that contest we decided to run this fellow in the handicap and he’s dropped 20lb since his best run. He’s had a couple of good runs this year without winning and this race looks much easier than the Coral Cup he ran in last time. He’s been working well since Cheltenham, he looks well in his coat and the only worry really is the ground might be a tad faster than he’d like.

Looking back and looking forward It’s the season’s end on Saturday and I’ll look back on the 2021-22 campaign as the one where injury derailed my momentum at such a crucial point in the year. That’s not ideal at this stage in my career but you have to roll with the punches in this sport and I’ve still ridden some nice winners in Sceau Royal, Fusil Raffles, Indefatigable, Good Boy Bobby and Zambella.

The young horses are coming through so there’s plenty to look forward to next campaign where my aims will be to stay injury free and ride as many winners as possible. There’s a slim chance I might be at Punchestown next week for a few days but I’ll have a little break after that. I’m off to Cornwall and Ireland for a few holidays in the summer and I’m hopefully moving house soon, too, just 10 miles down the road but we’ve plenty of stuff to shift! I won’t be overly busy in the summer jumps. The ground seems to be getting quicker, the races seem to be getting faster and a lot of jockeys seem to get injured at that time of year. I’ll be looking after myself so it will be a quiet summer for me, racing-wise at least. Congrats and best wishes Congratulations to Brian Hughes who has become Champion Jockey again and what a fantastic achievement to ride 200 winners. He’s a great ambassador for the sport, he’s a workaholic and to do it in the north of England makes it an even bigger achievement in my eyes. The man is a gentleman and it’s a pleasure to share the weighing room with him, the commitment it takes to ride that many winners is insane.

