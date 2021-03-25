Daryl Jacob: Bristol De Mai bouncing ahead of the Grand National

Cheltenham is over for another year and it was a week dominated by the Irish.

They won seven out of the nine handicaps, pretty much all of the graded races and simply have the best horses at the moment.

Rachael Blackmore’s success is fantastic for the sport and she deserves all the plaudits. She’s a phenomenal jockey, a great horsewoman.

She had some great rides going into the week and she deserved the crown, she kept things very simple all meeting and was very effective, so all credit to her.

I was disappointed to not come away with a winner but some of our horses ran well and we can look forward to the rest of the season.

One horse who missed Cheltenham was Bristol De Mai, as he’s been saved for Aintree, and Sparky is delighted with him at the moment, he’s very well at home.

It’s still all systems go for the Randox Grand National with him and he’ll have a school over some Aintree-style fences in the next 10 days or so.

Top Notch ran a cracker for Luca Morgan in the Paddy Power Plate in first-time cheekpieces, so hopefully he can have a good end to his season and form part of our Aintree team, as well.

As for my Cheltenham mounts, some were good, some were unlucky and some didn’t run up to scratch. But there were plenty of positives to the future…