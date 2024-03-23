Daryl Jacob breaks collarbone in Newbury fall and targets Punchestown return

The 40-year-old jockey was looking forward to riding the Thomas Gibney-trained horse at Fairyhouse and was preparing to ride at his lowest weight of 10-7 to take the fancied ride on Easter Monday.

However, a fall from Moon Hunter at Newbury on Friday resulted in the Simon Munir and Isaac Souede-retained jockey breaking his collarbone.

Jacob told Sporting Life: “It was an unfortunate accident as Moon Hunter clipped heels with a horse in front of him coming down, taking his footing away from him, and I landed on my collarbone.

“It’s fractured in two places and I’ll know more about recovery timelines when I see Geoff Graham, a specialist, next Wednesday.

“The timing is terrible as I was looking forward to riding Intense Raffles in the Irish National and then there’s Aintree just around the corner. My motivation is to work hard and be back as soon as I can, hopefully for Punchestown, but I’ll know more on that score next week.”