Blue Lord surges to the front at Leopardstown
Daryl will be riding Blue Lord on Tuesday

Daryl Jacob: Blue Lord and Nusret to raise spirits at Leopardstown

By Daryl Jacob
12:40 · SAT December 24, 2022

Daryl Jacob is flying over to Ireland to ride Nusret and Blue Lord at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting and he can't wait for the high-profile pair.

Nusret amongst festive rides

I’m going over to Leopardstown on Boxing Day to ride NUSRET in the Grade 2 Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle and I’m really looking forward to it.

I worked Nusret around the Curragh the other day and I really liked what I felt, he’s a lovely horse and it’ll be nice to see where he ranks in the juvenile pecking order this year.

I’m hoping he’ll be there or thereabouts and I’m also looking forward to being at Leopardstown on Boxing Day, I haven’t been to this card for many years.

It looks a great race with Lossiemouth in there and whoever wins will be clear favourite for the Triumph, so hopefully there’s a big Cheltenham market move for Nusret.

Daryl Jacob and Nusret pictured after winning
Daryl Jacob and Nusret pictured after winning

Staying in Ireland for Blue Lord

With Paul Townend on Chacun Pour Soi I'm staying in Ireland to ride BLUE LORD for Willie Mullins in the Grade 1 Paddy's Rewards Club Chase at Leopardstown and I can't wait, hopefully it's a Grade 1 Christmas present.

I haven't ridden him in a race since he fell at the last when he was going to be second to stablemate Appreciate It in the Sky Bet Supreme last year, but I sat on him at Willie's just before he won at Clonmel and he's developing beautifully.

He had a great season as a novice chaser, winning two Grade 1s as well as finishing third to Edwardstone in the Sporting Life Arkle, and he looked in great heart on his return when he won the Grade 2 Clonmel Oil Chase over 2m4f.

That race wasn't run at a strong gallop, but coming back to 2m1f in a race where there should be a good pace on should really suit. And while Chacun is now 10 rising 11, my fellow is in his prime, so we're hopeful of a big result.

Blue Lord won under Paul Townend
Blue Lord goes for Grade 1 glory

Exciting times for the Double Green

My bosses Simon Munir and Isaac Souede are having a great time of things at the moment and they witnessed two of their Irish-based stars win impressively in the week.

On Tuesday IMPAIRE ET PASSE won by 18 lengths in a maiden hurdle at Naas on his jumping debut and he couldn’t have been any more impressive under Paul Townend.

Almost every other horse on that card finished really tired but he just picked up from the last and put the race to bed very impressively, no horse finished better than him on the day.

He’s a hugely exciting horse and he could be one for either the Sky Bet Supreme or the Ballymore, a lot of it will depend on what Willie Mullins has got in those divisions.

EL FABIOLO ran away with me at Willie’s the previous week and he put in a terrific display on his chasing debut for Paul at Fairyhouse on Wednesday.

He was perhaps a bit fresh at some of his jumps, he galloped into one or two, but that was probably down to freshness and the excitement of getting out at the racecourse.

Sky Bet's new customer offer

The time was good, there was a handicap on the same card over the same distance the very next race and El Fabiolo, carrying more weight, beat that time by six seconds.

Paul took no prisoners with a good gallop and he just kept going, while to beat Colonel Mustard, a 143-rated horse, by 19 lengths on the bridle, is hugely exciting.

I think there’s loads of improvement to come from him.

Merry Christmas

Finally, I’ll be at home with the family on Christmas Day before my early flight to Ireland on Boxing Day so that should be good, while I’d also like to say a big thank you to all the stable staff who give up their Christmas mornings to look after our horses. It’s such a busy time of the year and they work so hard.

While we’re on thankyous I’d like to give a special mention to my agent Sam Stronge, he’s got me on a lot of nice winners this year from a lot of spare rides, which have kept me ticking along very nicely away from my day job for Simon and Isaac.

Merry Christmas everyone. I hope you all have a great day.

