Daryl Jacob blog | Intense diet ahead of Fairyhouse to ride Irish National second favourite

Our columnist Daryl Jacob is watching what he eats ahead of an exciting Irish Grand National ride, while he looks ahead to his Saturday horses at Newbury.

Watching weight ahead of Fairyhouse It’s going to be a tough week for me in the build up to the Boylesports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday, as I’ve got to get down to 10 stone 7lb to ride INTENSE RAFFLES for Simon [Munir] and Isaac [Souede] and trainer Thomas Gibney. That’s going to be my lowest riding weight for an awful long time but hopefully it will be worth it as he looks to have a fine chance. I can’t wait to ride him as he looks to tick an awful lot of boxes given he’s unexposed, in great form and well proven around Fairyhouse. I’ve won on him twice around there this season, including by 43 lengths last time, and I cannot see the trip being a problem for him even though he is unproven over it. Everything he has shown me suggests Irish National horse and he’s got a lovely weight. While 10-7 gives him a really good chance - I’m not surprised he's second favourite – it means I have to watch the kilos, but hopefully it’s not too much of a sacrifice. I can’t wait to ride him.

Restyle Wednesday | Horse Racing Podcast

Saturday Rides The Blueberry One – 1.40 Newbury

Before then I have some nice rides this weekend including The Blueberry One at Newbury. I schooled him the other day at Harry Derham’s he’s a nice horse, a nice jumper, probably needs a little bit of time. I won on his mother, The Strawberry One, three times around Towcester, so I know the family well. I actually schooled this horse as a youngster at Henrietta Knight’s and I expect him to do well under Harry Derham in time. I rode a winner last week for Harry when Brentford Hope won up at Newcastle and he’s a nice horse. He’s gone up 5lb to 140 and I’m sure Harry has a nice handicap hurdle in mind for him. I Love My Baie – 2.10 Newbury

The better ground will suit I Love My Baie in this novices’ handicap hurdle. He’s had a two-month break since his last run so hopefully he’s fresh and well and can do himself justice. He was a good winner of a novice hurdle up at Ayr and I’m sure he can go well off this mark in handicap company. Condesa – 3.15 Newbury

Condesa is a 25/1 chance according to the early prices but they might be a bit on the big side. She ran a nice race last time behind Springtime Promise at Sedgefield who has won her last five including a Grade 2 at Sandown, so that form looks strong. She’s not a bad mare, and I always thought she’d be better than a 123 rating and she might be, but it looks a very competitive race. Interchangeable – 3.50 Newbury