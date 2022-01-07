In this week’s blog top jockey Daryl Jacob has some good news as he continues his recovery from a broken hip he suffered at Ascot.

Injury update: Baby steps but good news I went to the see the specialist on Thursday and I had some good news as the fracture hasn’t moved off the hip bone. With rest the fracture has stabilised, it’s starting to knit now which is good. It’s still early days, but my surgeon, Dr Jon Mutimer, has been great with me and he seems happy now it’s starting to mend. I’m seeing him again on January 26, I can do a bit of weight bearing now, a bit of walking with my crutches and thankfully no surgery is required, which is the most important thing. It’s baby steps, I’ve got to keep resting and doing the right things. I’ve no timescale in mind in terms of a return as yet, I’ve just got to be patient for now and take things day by day. Green giants going so well

Blue Lord won under Paul Townend

What does a jockey do for fun when he’s resting? That’s right, watch racing, and it’s been great seeing my bosses' (Simon Munir and Isaac Souede) horses doing so well. EL FABIOLO was mighty impressive at Tramore. He hadn’t been seen since September 2020, so he had a year and a half off just to grow and mature into himself and what a fine individual he looks. He looks a big, strong, chasing type of horse and looks very exciting for the future. We don’t know what he’s beaten, but it was the way he did it. He jumped, travelled and quickened away from them in the straight like a very good horse. BLUE LORD looked class in the novice chase at Naas and it wouldn’t have played to his strengths having all the fences dolled off. He’s maturing, he’s settling down into his work and into his races. He jumped beautifully, they went a good even gallop and his two rivals were quite well-regarded and he’s just blown them away. You’d have to think he’ll be a Sporting Life Arkle contender. Along with Ferny Hollow, he’s probably the one to beat in that division.

BRONN did things nicely in the maiden hurdle at Naas on the same card. He looked a little bit lazy but he jumped nicely and looks more of a stayer than a speed horse. Again I think he’s one for the three-mile chase division in time, a real slogger and I was impressed with the way he dealt with a scrap. You’d have to be impressed with his attitude. And then over at Musselburgh on January 3 a horse I’ve always liked, HOLMES ST GEORGES, won the bumper for Stuart Crawford. I loved him when I’ve ridden him in work and he’s a speedy type of horse, he’s talented. His form is good, he did well over the summer and he quickened well from two out. It was a nice performance as there were a couple of nicely-touted in the race. Constitution Hill needs to watch out for super Jet

Jetoile in winning action at Chepstow

I’ll also be watching the Grade One Unibet Tolworth Hurdle with interest on Saturday and though all the chat is about Constitution Hill, his team better not underestimate Ryan Potter’s JETOILE. He’s obviously a horse I’ve won on a couple of times this season at Chepstow and Leicester and he’s a horse I’ve always liked - he’s very talented. I suppose you have to say he’s going to be a better chaser than he is a hurdler, but that doesn’t mean he can’t pick up some top hurdle races along the way and if the favourite underperforms even a little I reckon Jetoile will be the one to take advantage. He’ll be there or thereabouts and while he’s got a rating of 125 I reckon he’s a least 10lb better than that already. I’m sure he’ll run well Saturday however the favourite performs, but I’d be slightly surprised if he’s not in the first two. He’s got some pace, I know he’s a former pointer but he wouldn’t stay three miles now. 2m4f is the maximum for him and I reckon dropping to two will really suit this weekend, especially on softer ground. Let’s see how he gets on this Saturday first, but he could well be the one for the Betfair Hurdle afterwards. He’s a good horse.