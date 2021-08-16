Darley Yorkshire Oaks report: Snowfall claims another Group One

Snowfall continued her brilliant 2021 campaign with a stunning victory in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks.

Already the winner of the Epsom and Curragh equivalents, she raced towards the rear of the field before surging to the front between the three and two furlong markers. It was a procession from that point with Ryan Moore never asking her a single question to score by four lengths from Albaflora. Moore said: “She was exceptional really. It was a truly-run race, but it fell apart quickly and she was left in front with two and a half (furlongs) to run. “She’s very impressive and to me she’s improved since the last time I rode her. Hopefully she’ll continue to improve.”

Aidan O’Brien added: “She’s a very good filly and has always done everything very easy. She quickens very well and now she’s laid back, she’s starting to really thrive and put on weight. “She’s going to be really ready for the autumn, I think. She travels very well, gets there very easy and then waits. We always thought she was good. Last year was a bit of a mess with everything and she was probably rushed a bit too much. “She did very well over the winter and she’s by Deep Impact out of a Galileo mare, so she’s got a very good pedigree and was always going to get better.”

Snowfall now heads the market for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at 5/2 with Betfair and Paddy Power and O'Brien added: "I'll see what the lads want to do, but it's very possible she could take in another run (before the Arc). "We'd be very happy to take in another run, I'd imagine. It depends what the lads want to do – whether they want to go to an Arc trial or go straight to the Arc." Tonight still on track for Arc Wonderful Tonight was fourth under William Buick, but David Menuisier was taking positives from her run. He said: "William's report was that she's not the same filly on good ground as she is on soft. I told him before the race if he felt she wasn't going on it to look after her. The plan today was to give her a good blow before the next step with the Arc as the target, and that's what we did. "I'm really happy with the run, considering the conditions were not in her favour so I think there was no harm done. Last year when she ran in the Vermeille on good to firm ground she ran a similar race to today, we know when the ground gets softer she can easily improve by 10 lengths or more. She's basically the same filly she was last year on this sort of ground and that is why I'm not disappointed.