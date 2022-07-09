It was a similar story to Royal Ascot for third-placed Artorius with the Australian raider unable to make the required ground having been held up in the early stages, while 9/4 favourite Perfect Power was never travelling with any zest and finished a disappointing seventh.

He looked like he might win a second big sprint in as many months but Hornby, who only won his first Group One on Prosperous Voyage in the Falmouth Stakes on Friday, got a great tune out of the daughter of No Nay Never.

Two of those were over a mile at three but she dropped in trip to six furlongs at Royal Ascot in the Platinum Jubilee where she was beaten by Naval Crown, who set the fractions in great style here.

Owner Jeff Smith won this contest with Chief Singer back in 1984 and 38 years on he won the Group 1 prize for a second time with Andrew Balding's filly who was winning her fourth top-level race.

Crazy days for hot Hornby

It was a fitting victory for Alcohol Free’s rider, who began his career with the Baldings and has only recently been reunited with the filly following regular pilot Oisin Murphy’s suspension.

He said: “This is great, I began my career with Andrew and they’ve all been fantastic to me since I went there at 16.

“It was an experiment over six today. We’ve considered it and she’s always had plenty of speed but has been so good over a mile.

“The thinking is that in this race her stamina would kick in up the hill, she’d see it out really well and that is what happened.

“This was always going to be her race over six, then the ground started to get quick but it just goes to show her guts and bravery and how tough she is and she’s got form on all ground now.

“Two Group Ones in two days, who’d have thought it, it’s been a crazy year but I’m in a very privileged position to ride top-class horses. So many people helped me to get here.”

Quirky Queen bounces back for Baldings

Neither trainer nor owner were present on the July Course to witness the success, but Balding’s wife, Anna Lisa, added: “Jeff has always said six furlongs is the right trip so he deserves a lot of credit and I don’t know what Rob has been eating for breakfast but I want some!

“Rob is a huge part of the team and Ralph (Beckett, trainer of Prosperous Voyage) is a great friend of ours so we’re lucky we can share him.

“We’ll see how she comes out of the race and Jeff and Andrew will discuss the Sussex Stakes.

“She’s such a lovely filly, quirky but we all love her. She’s so special and has done a lot for us.

“Andrew was adamant all our runners here this week had come out of their races fine and the ground was OK.

“She ran a great race at Ascot and very rarely disappoints, she’s got a huge heart. I’m so delighted for Jeff.

“It’s a huge team effort, all I’ve done is come and put the saddle on. Jeff has been so loyal, he’s had horses with us a long time and is the ultimate owner/breeder.”

Goodwood aim next

Balding himself later confirmed Alcohol Free would indeed head once more to Goodwood, where she will clash with the mighty Baaeed.

He said: “She is a quality filly. To win four Group Ones, and four proper Group Ones. It just shows the calibre she is. She is just a class act when she is at her best. It is quite amazing, really.

“I just got home to watch it. I drove home and literally walked in the house when they were going in the stalls.

“She will now go to the Sussex Stakes and take on Baaeed. Wish us luck!”

Timeform View: David Cleary