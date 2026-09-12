Darkness Falls won the HKJC World Pool Golden Fleece: Report, reaction and free video replay

The inaugural running of the HKJC World Pool Golden Fleece Stakes as a nine furlong Group 1 went the way of Aidan O'Brien and even money favourite Darkness Falls.

Most recently a Group 2 run over a mile at the Irish Champions Festival, prior to this renewal O'Brien had won the race in its various guises on no fewer than 11 occasions, including with top performers Benvenuto Cellini and Auguste Rodin and hopes will be high that Darkness Falls can follow in their illustrious steps. Nola Soul jumped sharply and over-raced through the early stages with Victory Speech, a stablemate of the winner, for company. That pair were tracked by Pikachu and Quest For Stars but lurking behind them was Ryan Moore and Darkness Falls. Racing two off the rail, Moore was leaving nothing to chance as he followed Quest For Stars around the outside into the straight. He soon swept past the Godolphin colt and stretched further and further clear to win by an imposing four and a half lengths. Darkness Falls was followed over the line by the patiently ridden Jesus Green with Quest For Stars holding on for third. Darkness Falls, the winner of a Curragh maiden on his second start, is the new 7/1 favourite for the Epsom Derby with Paddy Power and Sky Bet.

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