Darkness Falls won the HKJC World Pool Golden Fleece: Report, reaction and free video replay

The inaugural running of the HKJC World Pool Golden Fleece Stakes as a nine furlong Group 1 went the way of Aidan O'Brien and even money favourite Darkness Falls.
Most recently a Group 2 run over a mile at the Irish Champions Festival, prior to this renewal O'Brien had won the race in its various guises on no fewer than 11 occasions, including with top performers Benvenuto Cellini and Auguste Rodin and hopes will be high that Darkness Falls can follow in their illustrious steps.
Nola Soul jumped sharply and over-raced through the early stages with Victory Speech, a stablemate of the winner, for company. That pair were tracked by Pikachu and Quest For Stars but lurking behind them was Ryan Moore and Darkness Falls.
Racing two off the rail, Moore was leaving nothing to chance as he followed Quest For Stars around the outside into the straight. He soon swept past the Godolphin colt and stretched further and further clear to win by an imposing four and a half lengths.
Darkness Falls was followed over the line by the patiently ridden Jesus Green with Quest For Stars holding on for third.
Darkness Falls, the winner of a Curragh maiden on his second start, is the new 7/1 favourite for the Epsom Derby with Paddy Power and Sky Bet.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
O'Brien said: "He had a lovely run around here the first time and was very impressive the last day.
"He's a lot of class, it will be hard for a classier Derby type horse to come out I'd say. The way he did it the last day and the way he did that today, it was a proper gallop, there was nowhere to hide out there. Ryan eased out with him and quickened up very well.
"He's a lovely nature which makes him really special and he's by Camelot which makes him extra special, especially when he's like that, he's very exciting."
The race carries the name of Golden Fleece who was trained by the previous incumbent of Ballydoyle, Vincent O'Brien, to win the Derby in 1982 and O'Brien was quick to praise the new race conditions.
"It's an unbelievable race to have on here, the distance was lovely for the first running of it and it's going to be a very important race. It's the first running of the race and it's surprising how strong it was, all the good horses were there."
As for Darkness Falls and his immediate options, O'Brien would not be drawn, answering: "I think he can go anywhere he wants, he can go to America if you want. He's not going to need soft ground.
"He's a Camelot who we thought was going to be a Guineas horse and that's the way his dad was."
Darkness Falls was cut to 16/1 from 25/1 for the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket by Sky Bet and Paddy Power.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.