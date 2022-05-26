Dar Re Mi was a high-class racehorse - she was a three-time Group One winner - but she has developed into an exceptional broodmare and on Thursday Darmoiselle became the seventh of her eight runners to win.

Darmoiselle was too green to do herself justice on debut at Sandown but that race, won by Oaks favourite Emily Upjohn, has worked out exceptionally well. Darmoiselle became the fifth horse from that race to win next time out when she took a big step forward to score at Haydock on Thursday, and the daughter of Dubawi is certainly bred to carry on improving. Here's what her siblings have achieved.

Too Darn Hot (Timeform rating: 127) With a peak Timeform rating of 127, Too Darn Hot is the highest-rated of Dar Re Mi's progeny. He was champion juvenile in 2019, winning all four starts, including the Dewhurst, and although he took time to hit his stride at three he proved himself a high-class colt when landing the Prix Jean Prat. He registered a third Group One success when landing the Sussex Stakes.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Lah Ti Dar (122) Lah Ti Dar failed to make it to the course as a two-year-old but she quickly made up for lost time at three, winning her first couple of starts in the spring, including in Listed company at Newmarket. A setback meant she missed the Oaks but she impressively landed a Listed contest at York's Ebor meeting, which resulted in her being sent off favourite for the St Leger.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

She was unable to justify favouritism in the St Leger or the Fillies' And Mares' Stakes at Ascot, but creditable placed efforts proved she was a very smart filly. A win in the Group Two Middleton Stakes on her return at four looked the perfect platform for a big campaign, but she ultimately proved disappointing for the rest of that season. So Mi Dar (120) So Mi Dar was the first foal of the Dubawi/Dar Re Mi mating that has proved so successful (six of her progeny were by Dubawi, notably Too Darn Hot and Lah Ti Dar). So Mi Dar looked like a leading player for the Oaks after winning her first three starts, including the Musidora at York, but she was forced to miss Epsom on account of being lame. She still seemed like a Group One winner in waiting when comfortably landing a Listed race at Yarmouth on her return, but she was only third behind Speedy Boarding when an odds-on favourite for the Prix de l'Opera, while she disappointed on her only two outings as a four-year-old.

De Treville (111) De Treville, the first foal of Dar Re Mi, was sold for 850,000 guineas as a yearling and showed promise for Andre Fabre as a juvenile, winning a Chantilly maiden before finishing placed in a Group Three on his final start as a juvenile. De Treville also went close in a few Group Threes the following season, showing smart form, before racing in America with little success. Darain (108) Dar Re Mi's reputation as a broodmare had been well established by the time Darain went through the ring in 2018 and the son of Dubawi fetched a sale-topping 3.5 million guineas. Darain made a promising start to his career, winning his first couple of outings at Newbury and Newmarket, but he failed to meet expectations in the Great Voltigeur or Darley Stakes and was then sent to America, where he enjoyed limited success, landing an allowance event at Fair Grounds.

Darlectable You (90) Darlectable You isn't one of the stars of the family but she helped her dam's superb strike-rate when making a successful handicap debut at Windsor last month. Darlectable You had shown something to work with when runner-up on her only start as a juvenile, but suffered a truncated campaign last term, running only twice. Erdogan (87p) The only progeny of Dar Re Mi who failed to win was Erdogan, a son of Frankel. However, in mitigation, he raced only once and offered plenty of encouragement when third in a hot Newbury maiden.